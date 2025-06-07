Title: Patchy Mix Nickname: The Story Behind the Bantamweight Star’s Name

Monikers have been part of combat sports culture for as long as the sport has existed. But why do they matter? A nickname helps a fighter build a persona—an image they want to project to the world. It can be fierce, inspiring, or sometimes even a little weird. In Patchy Mix’s case, his nickname connects directly to his mindset inside the cage

The former Bellator bantamweight champion is set to make his UFC debut at UFC 316: Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley pay-per-view. With 20 wins and just one loss, he’s already shown he’s a serious threat. The promotion isn’t giving him a warm-up either. He’ll face No. 10-ranked Mario Bautista right off the bat. However, before the cage closes, let’s take a look at what influenced Patchy Mix to choose his moniker

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How did Patchy Mix get his nickname ‘No Love’?”

Nobody picks the nickname ‘No Love’ without fully embracing the mindset behind it. It usually signals a fighter who steps into the cage without emotion—no compassion, no hesitation, just pure aggression. In Patchy Mix’s case, that holds true. With a 70% finish rate and 13 wins by submission, he’s shown time and again that when the cage door closes, it’s all business.

In a 2023 interview with WKBW, Patchy said, “When I’m backstage, I don’t show any love. I’m walking around and looking kind of angry. I get very off-put quickly, so I’m always like let me be, let me do my thing. Someone gave me the nickname, and I guess it just stuck.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patchy Mix (@patchymix) Expand Post

That aggression comes with a fitting moniker. However, what if I told you he’s not the only one rocking the nickname? In the UFC, former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt also goes by ‘No Love’—and honestly, he’s a creatively aggressive striker as well. So, that’s an interesting fact! Now that we know the story behind the moniker, here’s something else. Did you know ‘Patchy’ isn’t his real name? Let’s see what that’s all about.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Patchy Mix’s real name?

Yes, sometimes the names we hear or read aren’t the fighter’s actual given name. Here’s another fun fact—did you know Max Holloway’s full birth name is Jerome Max Keli’i Holloway? Pretty amazing, right? Similarly, Patchy Mix’s real name is Patrick. It was a name given to him by his parents and grandparents, and over time, “Patchy” just stuck.

In a seven-year-old interview with MyMMANews, Patchy Mix explained the origin of his name: “I got the name ‘Patchy’ from my parents and grandparents. They always called me Patchy instead of Patrick when I was a kid.” It’s one of those childhood nicknames that has stayed with him throughout his professional journey.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There are plenty of fighters like Patchy whose childhood or shortened names stuck with them into their pro careers. Take Nate Diaz, for example—his real name is Nathan Diaz, and his brother Nick is Nicholas Robert Diaz. Similarly, Tony Ferguson’s full name is Anthony, but everyone just calls him Tony. These are just a few examples of how nicknames or shortened names become part of a fighter’s identity.

With that said, how did you find the story behind Patchy Mix’s fighting nickname and real name? Do you think he’ll keep dominating in the UFC like he did in Bellator? Share your thoughts in the comments below!