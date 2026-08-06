Renato Moicano Calls Out Dana White for Insensitive Social Media Post Immediately After UFC Fighter’s Death

Dana White has landed in hot water again, and this time, the controversy follows a series of Instagram Stories shared in the aftermath of Allan Nascimento’s tragic and untimely passing. The UFC flyweight died on August 3 at the age of 34 after reportedly suffering a heart attack in his sleep. As fighters and fans across the MMA community paid respect to Nascimento, White, too, shared the UFC’s official statement about the late Brazilian on Instagram Stories.

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However, it was the very next IG story that raised eyebrows. The UFC CEO followed the tribute with a story of himself smoking a cigar alongside the caption “Great Day,” an obviously tone-deaf move that unsurprisingly many believed was poorly timed and downright insensitive. As expected, the story received immediate criticism online, with number-7-ranked UFC lightweight Renato Moicano making sure to publicly call out his boss.

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“Damn, man… Dana messed up on this one,” Moicano wrote on X in his native Portuguese. “Posted the kid’s photo and then the cigs, and we’re just enjoying, we’re just enjoying!!?? We really are just passing through this cruel big world! Only Jesus saves 🙏.”

The sentiment from the Moicano is understandable given how saddening Nascimento’s death was for Brazilians as well as the greater MMA community. Considering the outpouring of grief throughout the MMA world sparked by his death, the gaffe on Dana White’s part isn’t something that can be chalked up to just wrong timing.

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Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira referred to Allan Nascimento as a “brother” in his tribute, and Merab Dvalishvili, Henry Cejudo, Mackenzie Dern, Gilbert Burns, Brandon Moreno, and several more fighters also paid their respects following the devastating news.

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Now, Renato Moicano’s criticism is sure to reignite debate about Dana White’s social media presence and public comments. After all, this isn’t the first time Dana White has looked almost tone-deaf.

Dana White’s past tone deaf moment that had fans up in arms

The timing also reminded many fans of another incident in which the head honcho was accused of being tone-deaf. Earlier this year, Dana White was at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner when panic broke out after reports of an active shooter at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

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As Secret Service agents rushed President Donald Trump away and security officers ordered everyone to get down, moments after the ordeal, the UFC CEO described the terrifying incident in a way that sparked widespread criticism.

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“Inside, they started up,” he told the press after the event. “All of a sudden it just started getting noisy, tables getting flipped over, guys running in with guns, and they were screaming, ‘Get down.’ I didn’t get down.

“It was f—– awesome. I literally took every minute of it in, and it was a pretty crazy unique experience.”

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With Renato Moicano now publicly criticizing Dana White over his Instagram Story surrounding Allan Nascimento’s passing, the earlier incident has resurfaced among fans who believe the UFC CEO has a tendency to misread sensitive moments.

Interestingly, Renato Moicano’s public criticism comes at an awkward time. Just a day before calling out the UFC CEO, Dana White had announced the Brazilian’s next fight, revealing that the No. 7-ranked lightweight will face Brian Ortega in a long-awaited rematch at UFC 331.

So now, ‘Money’ will look to refocus his attention inside the Octagon, as the Brazilian will try his best to take revenge for his submission loss to ‘T-City’ at UFC 214 in 2017.