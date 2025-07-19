Tito Ortiz’s Endorsement of His New Project Goes Wrong as Fans Fixate Over Live TV Blunder

What’s the one thing most combat sports practitioners have in common? It’s the years of brutal damage their bodies and minds endure, only to surface long after retirement. From Jose Aldo admitting memory lapses to Mike Tyson battling his own demons, fighting comes with a heavy price. Tito Ortiz is no exception. The MMA world recently got a raw glimpse of that toll when, during the endorsement of his new project, he nearly forgot what it was about mid-speech.

In a recent interview with Fox 10 Phoenix, Tito Ortiz said he was in the city for a project, though he appeared confused when asked about it. “I was actually working on this project by telling, kind of, work on holistic medicine. Like, health is important. I mean, over my 25 years of career, you know, I had eight surgeries,” said Ortiz. Well, what project is he talking about? We did a small search and we found out that he was talking about ‘The Vital Choice Project’.

According to them, they are a nonprofit organization empowering future healthcare professionals by endorsing holistic healing and functional medicine. As per their agenda, they are a group of individuals who are standing up to the big pharma influence over the American Government. The group also advocates for medical freedom and nutrition education, and funds students to study natural healing alongside pharmacology.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

They operate purely on a donation basis, and Tito Ortiz is considered an integral part of the organization, at least according to their social media handle. It’s also worth noting that Mike Tyson is involved with the organization, though it’s unclear to what capacity. Well, Ortiz forgetting the name of his project was quite funny, as the fans couldn’t handle what they just saw. Let’s have a look at what the fans have to say.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tito Ortiz’s mishap caught the fans in laughter

Starting off, one of the social media users took to the comment section to ask, “CTE or stage fright.” Tito Ortiz certainly doesn’t suffer from stage fright, but he has taken far too many shots to the body, damage that now seems to be catching up with him. The former light-heavyweight champion absorbed 2.61 significant strikes per minute during his career. In one of his confessions, he admitted to experiencing symptoms such as forgetfulness and difficulty thinking, which he attributes to his time in mixed martial arts.

Furthermore, one of the fans took a sarcastic jibe at Tito Ortiz and his project: “It’s clearly very important to him, you can tell.” Another social media user expressed his concern for the former light-heavyweight champion, “Poor Tito, took too many hits to the head.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One of the fans expressed, “Health is important.” Furthermore, another fan took a sarcastic jibe at Ortiz, “Just mumble through it, Tito!!” Fnally, the former light-heavyweight champion finally found some support from the fans, “You go Tito!”

Tito Ortiz might have forgotten about his project, but it certainly paints a clear picture of the forgetfulness many veteran fighters experience after retirement. Whether it’s Jose Aldo or Mike Tyson, few have escaped the effects of brain damage, and Tito Ortiz is no different.