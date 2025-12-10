TKO COO Announces Bad News for UFC White House Event

The idea of a UFC event on the White House lawn already sounded unreal and maybe even a little unbelievable. Now, with one blunt clarification, the vision has snapped into sharper focus, and for a lot of fans, it comes with a sting as there will be no way to buy a ticket!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That confirmation came directly from TKO Group COO Mark Shapiro, and it changes how the entire UFC White House event will be experienced. He addressed the topic during an appearance at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference, with the key takeaway shared by Jed I. Goodman on X.

As shared by Goodman, “Mark Shapiro says there will be no ticket sales for the UFC White House event.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In an audio clip attached to a second post by Goodman on X, Shapiro said, “What we’re trying to figure out right now is, you know, what we can and can’t do with that event, which will be scheduled to take place on Flag Day. Somebody’s birthday is that day as well. It’s going to be a spectacle. I mean, this is if we thought The Sphere was a spectacle, this is a spectacle on steroids.”

He was referring to the show planned for June 14, Flag Day, which also happens to coincide with President Donald Trump’s birthday. The language made one thing clear right away: this isn’t being treated like a normal fight night. But that scale comes with constraints. According to Shapiro, ticket sales were never part of the plan.

He shared, “We’re getting…we’re getting requests. I’m not even talking like people that want to buy tickets because that won’t, that won’t be available. There will be no ticket sales that will hurt us financially.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At first glance, that sounds backwards. No gate? No live revenue? But Shapiro framed that as a trade-off the company is more than willing to make. Why? As he pointed out, “But what this will do for brand reach, engagement, notoriety, press, earned media, uh, advertiser interest. This is, this is an absolute monster.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In other words, the UFC isn’t selling seats. It’s selling attention. Meanwhile, Dana White and Hunter Campbell are, as he put it, “hard at work at putting together a sensational fight card.”

That card remains a mystery, as does how deeply President Trump will be involved, but more on that in a minute. Logistically, the event is still being solved in real time.

Shapiro referenced structural questions such as “what we’ve got to build in, replace the soil and the sod,” and what inventory will even be available for advertisers. But amid all the uncertainties, he emphasized one thing repeatedly. “The only thing we do know at this point,” he said, “is it is happening, and there won’t be ticket sales.”

ADVERTISEMENT

From the UFC’s perspective, though, the upside is obvious. With Paramount now set to carry the promotion into its next era, an event staged at the White House, on national television, under global media scrutiny, is priceless positioning. This isn’t about selling out a venue. It’s about planting a flag. And as we mentioned a little bit earlier, President Trump has now come out with a massive tease for the historic event!

“Eight or nine” championship fights for the UFC White House card, teased by President Trump

President Donald Trump’s tease poured gasoline on an already roaring idea. Speaking at the Kennedy Center Honors, he didn’t frame the UFC White House event as a one-off novelty. He framed it as something closer to a declaration.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, “We’re going to have a lot of events, one of the things you’re going to have here is some of the UFC press. You’re going to have the fighters coming over, talking about the fights. It’s a big deal. The UFC on June 14. It’s going to be June 14th next year.”

Then came the claim that made people stop scrolling as he stated, “They’re building an arena. The great Dana White is building an arena, and they’re going to have eight or nine championship fights, the biggest fights they’ve ever had. Every one is a championship fight, and every one is a legendary type of fight. He’s actually holding back fights right now for six months so he can do it for 250.”

That number alone would rewrite UFC history. The promotion’s record for championship bouts on one card is three, and it’s only happened nine times. Eight? Nine? That would shatter precedent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MMA: UFC 309 Nov 16, 2024 New York, NY, USA President-elect Donald Trump speaks with Dana White left during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. New York Madison Square Garden NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxPennerx 20241116_tcs_ae5_140

Naturally, it raises questions. Is this hyperbole? Ambition? Or a glimpse of what the UFC wants its Paramount-era launch to look like? Dana White, notably, has said the UFC won’t even begin matchmaking for the event until February or March 2026. That contradiction only adds intrigue.

As the President further shared, “I think the arena is going to have five or six thousand seats, right in front of the front door of the White House, and 100,000 people in the back, where they’re putting up eight or 10 very big screens. That’s going to be an exciting night. So many people are asking for tickets.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That detail clashes with what we already know. TKO COO Mark Shapiro confirmed there will be no ticket sales. So who fills those seats, invitees, media, military, political, and business figures? The mystery deepens. The contradictions, though, are unavoidable. Is this hype racing ahead of logistics? Or is that tension exactly what makes the event feel so oversized already? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!