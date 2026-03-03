TKO COO Expects $60M Cost to Increase as He Contradicts Dana White on UFC White House Card

For months, the UFC White House card was billed as a once-in-a-lifetime event. A spectacle on the South Lawn that commemorates America’s 250th birthday. Dana White is promising something “special.” However, as the buzz grows, the fine print is starting to sound a little different depending on who’s talking.

Because, while the UFC CEO previously stated that he hopes to announce the card this week, TKO COO Mark Shapiro just confessed something surprising at the Morgan Stanley’s technology, media, and telecom conference: the card isn’t even done yet. And the price? It might not stop at $60 million.

Mark Shapiro says $60M may “inch forward” as the card remains unfinished

“We talked about that on our earnings call, but where we’re sitting today is we’ll roughly spend $60 million on the event,” Mark Shapiro said. “That is inclusive of the fees we pay to the fighters. However, we’re not done there yet because the card is not done.

So I see that 60 probably inching forward, but we expect today to capture 30, roughly half of the 60, in inventory packages that we’re selling to corporate sponsors.”

That is notable. Especially since head honcho Dana White just hinted during an Instagram live a few days ago that the UFC White House fight announcement might come this week.

“I will have more information for you guys, actually, no, this week I should announce the White House fight,” the UFC CEO stated. “This week I should be announcing it.”

Compared to this, Mark Shapiro’s tone felt more cautious. The broadcast partner? Still “TBD,” adding that from a news perspective, CBS should be there, but nothing is locked.

TKO hopes to recoup nearly half of the investment through sponsorship inventories, which amounts to almost $30 million. Still, the head of the company made it clear that profit is not the goal.

“And as we inch above the 60, the revenue will come up commensurately,” he added. “So we should be in a good position. And by the way, whatever we lose, $30 million at this point on the event, are we really losing?

I mean, other properties would kill to have the opportunity we’re going to have, and we’re grateful to the president for wanting to do this and putting us front and center in the birthday celebration, if you will.”

Mark Shapiro reiterated that while the promotion will not profit from this event, no matter what, it’s going to be a huge celebration. The TKO head also assured that the fights themselves would be worth the spectacle, claiming that each fight will be “all-star caliber.”

To summarize his speech, there are some big words, large sums of money, and, for now, some confused messaging. So, here we are. The stage is historic. The cost is only rising. The card has not been finalized yet. And the announcement is apparently just around the corner.

If nothing else, the UFC White House event is already living up to one promise—it’s getting attention, especially with all the fiasco about the finances, fight cards, and the return of Conor McGregor.

Colby Covington claims Dana White may still bring Conor McGregor despite refusal

And just when it seemed like the UFC White House buzz couldn’t grow much louder, Colby Covington added fuel to the fire. Most people saw Dana White’s public denial of a rumor regarding Covington vs. Conor McGregor headlining the event as a harsh no, but ‘Chaos’ didn’t. In fact, he spun it the other way.

“I did see those rumors, and the fact that he had to go comment on it, that it’s not going to happen, just shows that maybe it could happen,” he told Bloody Elbow. “I think it’s a possibility. Conor showed a lot of love to me when we were at the inauguration in DC when Trump got elected.

We have a good relationship, and I know a couple of his managers. They like the fight.”

Imago Nov 13, 2016 – New York, New York, U.S. – Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) vs. Conor The Notorious McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden. MMA 2016 – UFC 205 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA

For him, the pieces make sense. Big personalities at the grandest American stage possible, offering maximum chaos before they even put on gloves. However, even Colby Covington admitted reality exists. One in which he may not go one-on-one with ‘The Notorious’ because the Irishman and the promotion may have some other plans in mind.

“Conor McGregor vs. Colby Covington, I think it makes a lot of sense,” he added. “It sells a lot to the fans, but ultimately it’s up to the company.

We can’t decide what the company wants to do and the direction they want to go with their business.”

So, while Dana White may be downplaying Conor McGregor’s involvement, don’t expect the whispers to die down. If the theme of this UFC White House event is attention, a McGregor curveball, particularly against someone like Colby Covington, would fit the theme perfectly.