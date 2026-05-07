TKO President Reveals UFC and WWE’s Fate After Saudi Arabia Pulls Out of LIV Golf Funding

So, the UFC is returning to the Middle East in the coming months. In June, they are going to Baku, Azerbaijan, and in July, they will return to Abu Dhabi. This answers two questions. The first is about the status of TKO’s operations in the Middle East amid the ongoing tensions. The second, about the Saudi backing for TKO’s entities, after the situation with LIV Golf.

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Recently, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) sparked widespread concerns after announcing that it would stop funding LIV Golf after the 2026 season. With major doubts looming over the golf league’s future, UFC fans feared that a similar catastrophe could eventually impact the UFC and WWE, both operating under the TKO umbrella and backed by SELA. Amid the growing concern, TKO president and COO Mark Shapiro addressed the company’s future.

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According to the TKO executive, Saudi Arabian partners confirmed that the UFC and WWE would not suffer the same fate as LIV Golf.

“I would add that PIF withdrawing its funding of LIV Golf, our partners in Saudi Arabia have confirmed that will not be the case with TKO,” Shapiro said, as per Wrestling Zone’s report. “Their commitment to our properties in 2026 and beyond is unwavering. After these two events, we expect the remainder of our 2026 events in the Middle East, comprised of six events, to take place as planned. The demand is real, our partners are committed, and we are leaning in.”

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For those unaware, the PIF invested over $5 billion to make the LIV Golf league a success. Under the investment, they spent millions signing major champions like Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and Dustin Johnson. However, the returns reportedly failed to meet PIF’s expectations, leading them to pull back from the investment. That uncertainty even led Golf players like Bryson DeChambeau to consider streaming events on YouTube if the league were to collapse.

On the other hand, TKO also has marquee nights scheduled, with UFC Baku set for June 27 and WWE Night of Champions taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the same night. According to Shapiro, both events will move forward without any constraints, highlighting TKO’s strong partnership with Saudi Arabia.

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“I want to address activity in the Middle East and neighboring markets. First and foremost, we are firmly moving ahead with our scheduled events. UFC returns to Azerbaijan with Fight Night Baku on June 27. That same night, WWE hosts Night of Champions from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This historic double header reflects a commitment by our respective partners and us to bring world-class events to fans across the region, even despite a challenging environment.”

Now, with TKO seemingly out of investment trouble for the time being, Shapiro also revealed the company’s immense success, particularly with the UFC, during the first financial quarter.

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TKO president reveals lucrative success under UFC in the 2026 first quarter

Dana White and Co. entered into their historic $7.7 billion Paramount+ deal in January, and it already appears to be paying off for their parent company. According to a report by Variety, TKO’s revenue grew by 26% to $1.6 billion, meaning the company earned significantly more money compared to the same period last year.

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The report also revealed that adjusted EBITDA grew by 32%, showing that profits from operations increased substantially as well. With that impressive growth, TKO president Mark Shapiro addressed the success of the company’s portfolio while looking ahead to major projects like UFC Freedom 250 on June 14 and its FIFA World Cup partnership.

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“TKO’s first quarter results reflect the strength and durability of our premium IP. Our media rights portfolio is firmly in place, our financial incentive packages continue to scale, and demand for our premium live events and experiences is healthy,” Shapiro said, as per Variety. “With UFC Freedom 250 at the White House and On Location’s FIFA World Cup partnership, TKO will take center stage this summer, crowning moments for audience growth, cultural relevance and our business trajectory.”

Alongside the UFC, boxing, and WWE, TKO has now expanded further into soccer through its subsidiary On Location. Under the partnership, the company will provide luxury hospitality and ticket packages for fans during the FIFA World Cup. With that move, Dana White’s bosses would see an even more lucrative year than 2025.

That said, with Shapiro’s company continuing to post strong results in combat sports and entertainment, the recent investment scare surrounding Saudi-backed ventures appears to remain a controlled concern for now.