TKO’s $60M UFC White House Spectacle Draws Wall Street Warning Over Financial Red Flags

The UFC is preparing to make history with the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House South Lawn on June 14. But the spectacle could come at a massive financial cost. The promotion, owned by TKO Group Holdings, is reportedly staring at a projected net loss between $30 million and $60 million to stage the historic card.

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Financial concerns surrounding the event are already mounting, with Louis Navellier, founder and chief investment officer of Navellier & Associates, warning that the event carries significant financial red flags for the company. Navellier recently met former WWE CEO and current Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, and he isn’t buying into the hype.

“Although TKO has 17.8% forecasted sales and 46.8% forecasted earnings,” Navellier told Benzinga. “It has had big analyst earnings estimate cuts and missed for the past 3 quarters, so it is off my radar. With that said, I am sure the TKO event at the White House will be a big hit and help the company’s visibility.”

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Despite Navellier’s concerns over the potential losses, TKO Group Holdings has continued to post strong financial numbers. The company reported $1.597 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2026, a 26% increase year-over-year. While TKO fell short of improving its earnings per share (EPS) forecast, its EBITDA still surged 32% to reach $550 million.

In an effort to address the EPS concerns and return excess capital to shareholders, the company also authorized an additional $1 billion share repurchase program. Still, TKO’s stock performance in 2026 has lagged behind the broader market. The company’s shares are down 7.26% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 has climbed 7.22% over the same period.

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Even so, not everyone appears skeptical about UFC Freedom 250 or the reported $30 million to $60 million loss TKO may have to absorb in order to stage the historic event.

It’s a gamble worth playing for TKO Group

Ian Moore, the VP and Research Analyst for U.S. Entertainment at Bernstein, feels TKO Group is gambling by spending that sort of money on the event. However, he doesn’t see it as a bad thing. Instead, Moore thinks that this gamble will pay off for the company in a big way.

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“I think the Freedom 250 event is well understood by the street at this point – $60M loss with $30M recouped primarily via sponsorship,” Moore told Benzinga. “Engagement metrics I follow, including US ratings for fights YTD, appear to be soaring already, so my view is that this is more of a discretionary, unique & very high-profile opportunity to promote the UFC on a global stage.”

Moore claims even if UFC Freedom 250 loses tens of millions on paper, TKO still has stable, guaranteed revenue streams supporting the business overall through media rights, sponsorships, and Financial Incentive Packages (FIPs).

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“As with any sport, spectacle value carries a ton of weight, but, given that the majority of EBITDA for the UFC & the WWE is contracted and visible between media rights, sponsorship, and FIPs, I continue to think of events like Freedom 250 and the 2024 Noche at the LV Sphere as incremental rather than defensive.”

There’s no doubt the UFC Freedom 250 card carries significant financial risk. But opinions remain divided on how much the historic event will ultimately impact the promotion and its long-term business outlook.