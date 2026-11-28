The entire professional wrestling world mourns the death of beloved Australian WWE star Jermaine Haley, better known by his stage name Bronson Reed. The heavyweight wrestler shockingly passed away three weeks after suffering an injury at the promotion’s Saudi Arabia wrestling event. He was only 38.

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Following Haley’s untimely passing, WWE, which became a part of TKO Group Holdings in September 2023, posted a tribute video honoring the deceased athlete on its social media platforms. The promotion allegedly used an AI voiceover in the post.

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“WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away today at the age of 38 due to medical complications. Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE,” the voiceover said. “More importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s entire family, including his pregnant wife Paige, their daughter, and as well as all his friends, co-workers, and fans.”

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As of now, the exact reason behind Haley’s death remains undisclosed. WWE’s post stated he died of “medical complications,” but the doctors are yet to share the cause of his passing. WWE has not confirmed the AI allegation, and no official statement supports the claim.

It remains unclear whether WWE has employed AI to voice over Jermaine Haley’s tribute or any other tribute post. However, many fans have spotted the apparent use of artificial intelligence in its promotional material, such as posters and video clips.

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Yet, WWE has never publicly acknowledged using AI in its work, unlike its sister promotion UFC, which has been open about its usage.

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Like WWE, the mixed martial arts promotion also merged with TKO Group Holdings in 2023. After the merger, Dana White’s promotion made significant investments in AI through a partnership with Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.

Also notable is the UFC’s deployment of AI in its UFC Seattle, UFC White House, and other events. But it’s also not clear whether the UFC has used AI for any tribute post.

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Regardless of the company’s method of tribute post, the reality is that one of the industry’s finest talents has left the world too soon, and that too after suffering horrifying injuries in his last walk into the ring.

Jermaine Haley suffered devastating injuries at WWE Crown Jewel before his death

Haley’s final appearance took place at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7, 2026, when he interfered in a tag team match. During the match, he had a brutal exchange with Oba Femi that sent him crashing through a table. Following this, Haley was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where the severity of his injury was later revealed.

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Reportedly, the late Aussie wrestler suffered broken ribs and a lacerated kidney as a result of the grueling match. He stayed in the hospital for 11 days before finally returning to the USA on November 18.

Shortly after his return, Haley shockingly passed away, though it’s not confirmed whether he died at home or in a medical facility. What makes his death even more shocking is that, despite him suffering severe injuries, the exact reason for his demise hasn’t been revealed.

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Also, it’s hard to establish a connection between those injuries and his death until the doctors reveal the reason behind it. However, Haley did face a few injuries earlier in his career that weren’t fatal.

He suffered a fractured talus bone, an ankle/foot injury, in late November 2024 during the Survivor Series: WarGames match. Later, the Aussie wrestler went through a torn distal biceps in February 2026 during an Elimination Chamber qualifying match, which kept him out until September 2026, before he faced another injury in November.

The 38-year-old Aussie has left behind his pregnant wife Paige, his daughter, and loved ones, who are receiving condolences from across the wrestling world. Rest in peace, Jermaine Haley.