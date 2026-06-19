Tom Aspinall Accepts Ciryl Gane’s Only Condition for Title Unification as Return Timeline Revealed

After Ciryl Gane scored a stellar second-round knockout victory over Alex Pereira in the UFC Freedom 250 co-main event this past Sunday, he became a two-time interim heavyweight champion. With that, the Frenchman cemented his chance for a heavyweight title unification rematch with Tom Aspinall. However, during his post-fight Octagon interview, Gane took the opportunity to present one condition to the reigning champion. He wants the rematch to take place on his home soil in Paris this September, when the promotion takes its show there.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Aspinall, who wasn’t invited to the White House to watch the fight up close, didn’t waste a single second and immediately accepted Ciryl Gane’s proposal for a rematch in Paris.

“Paris in September?” Aspinall said in a YouTube video on his channel. “I’ll do that. I’ll do that. Let me know… I don’t mind. I’ll go to Paris. Let me know. I’ll be there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Like every year, the UFC currently has an event scheduled in Paris on September 5. However, Aspinall vs. Gane rematch is unlikely to take place there because the scheduled Paris card is a Fight Night event. While the promotion has placed championship bouts on Fight Night cards, the UFC would likely prefer a marquee numbered event for one of the most anticipated heavyweight rematches in recent history, especially given their messy and heated rivalry in the aftermath of their first fight.

Imago UFC 321: Aspinall v Gane ABU DHABI, UAE – OCTOBER 25: Tom Aspinall red of UK competes against French fighter Ciryl Gane blue in the Mens heavyweight category during the UFC 321 Mixed Martial Arts event held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on October 25, 2025. Waleed Zein / Anadolu Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxWaleedxZeinx

After the UFC 321 main event ended in a massive disappointment due to Ciryl Gane’s eye-poke foul against Tom Aspinall, the referee ruled the bout a no-contest just one round into the fight. Following that, Aspinall labeled Gane a “cheater.” Addressing the situation, Gane described the rematch as “unfinished business” during the UFC Freedom 250 post-fight press conference. However, Tom Aspinall’s eye injury remains a major point of concern when it comes to the rematch’s timeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in April, the Englishman revealed that he was slowly getting back into training. But Aspinall also admitted that doctors had not fully cleared him to begin a proper fight camp. In that case, a September return appears unlikely given the severity of his eye injury and the two subsequent surgeries the reigning heavyweight champion has had to undergo. With the date now less than three months away, having the fight on the Paris card appears a difficult prospect.

Even so, it is an encouraging sign that Tom Aspinall is confident enough to say he is willing to enter the Octagon soon enough. That also suggests his recovery is progressing well. However, amid all the speculation, Dana White did not seem too reluctant about potentially booking the fight for September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana White breaks silence on Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane rematch plans in September

Since Gane had just captured the interim title and had already challenged Aspinall to a rematch in Paris, a reporter asked Dana White for his thoughts on the potential matchup. The UFC head honcho appeared to be open to the idea.

“Will we do him and Aspinall in Paris for a numbered event?” White said. “I’ll try sir. I’ll try to get that done for you. Alright. Listen, I get it. I agree with you that it would be big and obviously… whatever we can to make something big happen, especially in Paris, you know the fan base out there is great, and I know all the live events out there are fun. So, we’ll see what we can do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever the UFC holds an event in France, it receives a tremendous response from the crowd. Last year, the UFC Fight Night card headlined by Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho was widely seen as one of the best events of the year. Adding Gane vs. Aspinall to a Paris card would undoubtedly take the atmosphere to another level. Still, the obstacles surrounding the reigning heavyweight champion’s return remain significant.

Speaking about Aspinall’s next fight, his new manager, Eddie Hearn, recently made it clear that he would not let the Brit compete under his current contract, citing low pay. So, Dana White, who has a lot of friction with Hearn, may need to resolve those negotiations sooner rather than later if the promotion is seriously considering booking the fight for September.