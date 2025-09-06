Tom Aspinall Accidentally Spoils Fellow UFC Heavyweight’s Special Paris Moment

Working hard to achieve a goal doesn’t bear fruit for all, but it certainly did for Ante Delija. After years of competing in other promotions around the world, including the PFL, the 35-year-old finally got his chance at UFC Paris, and he took it on in dominant fashion. Delija, who is the heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall’s teammate, finished one of the English star’s former rivals, and that too, in the first round.

Tom Aspinall and Ante Delija have been teammates for years, but he could not reach the UFC sooner than the Manchester native. Nevertheless, he did it in 2025, and it was a spectacular victory. The Croatian fighter fought Marcin Tybura, who was looking to continue his 2-fight winning streak. But instead, he got knocked out, and the seasoned heavyweight tasted defeat in just two minutes and three seconds. That’s the kind of outcome Dana White loves, and there is no doubt that Delija surely impressed the UFC CEO in Paris.

But for Tom Aspinall, this was a win for him as well. Ante Delija’s KO victory saw him cheer with smiles in the crowd. The heavyweight champion felt the same feeling that his Croatian teammate did, as both of them were caught on camera being emotional. Delija mentioned the Manchester native during his post-fight interview and expressed his gratitude for the support he’s shown as his teammate.

Well, Tom Aspinall’s teammate will need to keep this up, as he could soon find himself in the rankings. However, the fact that it took Ante Delija so long to reach the UFC was a significant concern for the Croatian fighter. The win meant so much that he let his emotions out while speaking during the post-fight Octagon interview. Here’s what he had to say.

Tom Aspinall’s teammate makes an emotional speech after UFC Paris win

For MMA fighters, it has always been about making it to the UFC, which is something that not everybody gets to do. As far as Tom Aspnall’s teammate is concerned, he worked for about a couple of decades to make his way to Dana White’s promotion. It was a great achievement for Ante Delija, and he took the opportunity to thank every person who believed in him and his dreams.

“My debut is here, but I worked twenty years for this moment. This is my dream,” Tom Aspinall’s teammate stated during the post-fight interview at UFC Paris. He further stated, “Thank you, France, thank you, my friends, who come to here to support me… Thank you for family, Aspinall… Thank you for my coach. Thank you for my wife.”

Well, a knockout victory on debut is arguably the best way to make your mark in the UFC. But if Ante Delija keeps his performances consistent, do you think he’ll ever get to a point where he fights his champion teammate in the UFC? Let us know in the comments.