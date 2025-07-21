Tom Aspinall Answers the Door as “Dangerous” Francis Ngannou Comes Knocking for UFC Heavyweight Title Fight

“He (Francis Ngannou) would consider coming back to the UFC if what? … One thing I’ve learned about Francis is he doesn’t always mean what he says publicly. … I’m not a big fan,” said UFC CEO Dana White back in June—shutting down any hopes of a UFC return after the Cameroonian’s coach publicly declared he is “100% open to rejoin the UFC.” As most fans know, there’s no love lost between White and Francis Ngannou. Their fallout in late 2023 marked the end of Ngannou’s UFC run.

Frustrated with what he called restrictive contracts that limited his “freedom,” Francis Ngannou parted ways with the UFC, signing with the PFL and stepping into the world of high-profile boxing. Now with Jon Jones retired and the heavyweight spotlight shining squarely on Tom Aspinall, talk of Ngannou’s return has begun to resurface.

Tom Aspinall weighs in on potential heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou

Tom Aspinall became the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion last month after Jon Jones officially vacated the title and stepped away from the organization. However, critics argue that the Brit is short on legitimate contenders, with Ciryl Gane emerging as the only clear-cut option. Still, fans and analysts—mindful of the UFC’s “business-first” mentality—believe the promotion could revisit Francis Ngannou vs. Aspinall as a potential blockbuster.

After all, ‘The Predator’ remains one of the most feared knockout artists in MMA history. Although Ngannou has dismissed most comeback talk, he hasn’t completely eliminated the possibility of a future fight with Jon Jones—a fight he once said Dana White alone blocked. Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall has already stated that his next fight is “locked in.” But former UFC veteran Stefan Struve, now speaking from a fan’s perspective, still hopes to see Francis Ngannou vs. Aspinall materialize—especially given that the “depth of the division isn’t really there.”

Tom Aspinall, for his part, said: “I like the fight. I think that he’s very, very dangerous. I think that I’m a smart fighter with a good fight IQ, and I think I could navigate that danger well. But man, you never—this is MMA. This is heavyweight MMA at the top level. You never know until you get in there… It’s a fight that I would definitely be interested in.”

Since parting ways with the UFC, Francis Ngannou has competed in just one MMA bout—against Renan Ferreira last year. He hasn’t returned to the cage since. Earlier this year, reports surfaced that the PFL was having a hard time securing opponents who could match ‘The Predator’s caliber, further fueling talk of a UFC comeback.

Still, Francis Ngannou’s top priority has always been a long-awaited clash with Jon Jones—a fight he was chasing as far back as last year. Now, at 38, rumors suggest Ngannou is considering PFL’s newest addition, Corey Anderson, as a potential next opponent within the promotion.

Tom Aspinall predicted a potential Ngannou bout

At 32, Tom Aspinall has firmly established himself as a force in the UFC heavyweight division, having dispatched top-tier opponents like Curtis Blaydes, Sergei Pavlovich, and Alexander Volkov. With only Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane left among the division’s elite that he hasn’t faced, the Brit’s rise is impossible to ignore.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou stepped away from the UFC in 2023, but the shadow of his legacy still looms large. The idea of Ngannou vs. Aspinall is one that continues to stir imaginations—a battle between two explosive heavyweights with contrasting styles. It’s a matchup that hasn’t just excited fans but also caught Tom Aspinall’s attention.

Speaking on his YouTube channel last year, Tom Aspinall didn’t shy away from the challenge. He said, “Oh, that’s a good fight. That’s a great fight. Always been a big fan of Francis. Love his story. Love what he’s all about. I think it’s a 50-50 fight, to be honest. Francis is a scary man, but I think, technically, I would take the edge. But, I think that’s a great fight.”

‘The Predator’, for his part, has also previously shown interest in testing himself against the UFC’s top heavyweight talent. So, what’s your take on a potential Ngannou vs. Aspinall clash? Is this the heavyweight showdown fans are truly waiting for? Drop your thoughts below.