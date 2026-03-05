UFC Champ Becomes First to Sign With Eddie Hearn Amid Bitter Row With Dana White

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall now seems to test UFC CEO Dana White’s patience by reaching out to White’s rival. Earlier today, he sparked buzz by posting a photo of himself walking alongside someone toward a plane with the caption “Back to Business.” At first, many assumed Aspinall, who is recovering from eye surgery, planned to travel to the U.S. to negotiate with the UFC and meet Dana White and matchmakers like Hunter Campbell.

However, that assumption is wrong, as Aspinall instead traveled to Monaco and signed with Dana White’s rival, Eddie Hearn. It is important to note that the British boxing promoter and Matchroom Boxing owner has not been in White’s good books lately. Aspinall’s move marks his first deal with Hearn’s newly launched talent agency. However, the move comes after White recently signed Conor Benn to Zuffa Boxing while criticizing Hearn for underestimating the UFC president.

“Tom Aspinall announces that he’s signed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency. Aspinall is the first signing Hearn has made to the talent agency, a new venture for Matchroom,” wrote Verdict MMA on X.

The Brit’s latest move does not involve boxing itself, but by signing with Eddie Hearn’s talent agency, he gives Hearn the authority to represent him, similar to how Ali Abdelaziz’s Dominance MMA Management represents Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team. At the same time, Dana White will likely not welcome Aspinall siding with Hearn, given their recent social media exchanges.

Even so, Tom Aspinall clearly demonstrates his intent to negotiate with the UFC for better opponents. Until now, his father, Andy Aspinall, has always managed and represented him.

