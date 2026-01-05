Tom Aspinall Boosts His Own “Nightmare” by Backing Alex Pereira’s UFC Heavyweight Debut

At the end of December, Tom Aspinall posted a video on his YouTube channel, updating fans about issues with his eyes. To treat Brown syndrome and other medical problems, the heavyweight champion will undergo surgery by mid-January. Because of the treatment, it now looks like the Brit’s return to the Octagon could be delayed significantly. And now, the 265-pound king himself has hinted that the division might move on with a possible interim belt on the line.

For a champion like Aspinall, who has dealt with injuries before fights in the past, this setback takes valuable time out of his prime. This time, though, the Manchester native seems to understand that he needs to step away and fully recover from the eye poke he suffered at the UFC 321 main event in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old believes the UFC could look ahead and book Ciryl Gane vs Alex Pereira for an interim title fight.

Tom Aspinall addresses frustrating eye surgery

“It’s been a bit of a long process. With other injuries, they just fix them straight away. With eyes, they try to let them, because it’s obviously risky, they try to let them heal naturally. So we’re getting surgery. Keeping me out for a little bit, not sure how long. It’s just been a slow process. It’s been a nightmare, to be honest.” Tom Aspinall said in an interview with Paddy Pimblett.

Understanding the Brit’s frustration, Paddy Pimblett shared his own thoughts. “If he did move up, it’s gonna be an interim belt between Pereira and Gane.” Aspinall responded, “It will be a good fight. I think it’s a good stylistic matchup.”

Since the heavyweight champion did not push back on the idea of an interim title, it appears he is preparing for a medical hiatus. And with Aspinall sidelined as the undisputed champion, Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane could end up facing each other for interim gold to keep the heavyweight division moving. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but the signs are clearly pointing toward this blockbuster matchup.

On a recent JRE episode, Joe Rogan revealed that there is plenty of “chatter” surrounding Pereira’s move, and he believes Ciryl Gane is the likely opponent. According to the UFC color commentator, that fight could absolutely become a reality. If it happens, it would likely shatter viewership numbers. At the same time, fans may not see Aspinall compete for quite a while.

Still, the heavyweight champion believes that after a grand comeback, he will completely dominate the Frenchman.

Questions linger in the division

Looking at the circumstances, it’s clear that Tom Aspinall needs to take some time off. However, the British juggernaut knows that sooner or later, he will return to the Octagon. With the recent developments, it remains unclear whether the heavyweight champion will face Alex Pereira or Ciryl Gane next. But if he ends up facing the Frenchman in a rematch, the Englishman appears eager for vengeance after vowing to destroy his UFC 321 opponent.

“I’m not even thinking about any of that stuff, (retiring), because you’ve got to take one step at a time, don’t you? Obviously, the plan is to go back and beat the living daylights out of Ciryl Gane. That’s the plan. But right now, the short-term plan is to get back to where I should be and get back in the gym.” Aspinall told Adam Catterall in an interview.

While it’s impressive to see the Manchester native so motivated to recover and come back stronger, it also raises intrigue about who he will face next. If the UFC goes ahead with ‘Poatan’ vs ‘Bon Gamin’ before the White House card, Aspinall could make his return against the interim champion at the projected June 14 event.

It’s not a stretch to say fans would be thrilled to see both fights on the White House card. That said, do you think Dana White and the matchmakers would seriously consider a Pereira vs Gane matchup? Let us know in the comments section below.