Tom Aspinall Confirms Dana White’s Statement With Cryptic Message for Jon Jones’ UFC Return

“It’s Aspinall’s fight. We’ve been talking to this kid forever about it, and it’s his fight.” Dana White clearly cemented Tom Aspinall’s position as the next in line for Jon Jones’ heavyweight title. The heavyweight champion briefly showed interest in a potential showdown with Francis Ngannou upon his rumored UFC return. However, the head honcho has completely shut down the idea by reassuring fans that the interim champ will get his well-earned shot.

Not only that, White also confirmed during the UFC 316 post-fight press conference that Jon Jones has accepted the fight with Aspinall and that the matchup is happening. But, he added, “[Jon Jones is] either back today or came back yesterday or whenever, he was in Thailand. He’s home. We’ll be home tonight and Tuesday, we’ll figure this out.” Which suggests there are still a few pieces left to fall into place before this potential blockbuster becomes official.

Tom Aspinall reacts to Dana White’s statement and teases a potential showdown with Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall has openly shown his frustration over the Jon Jones fight not getting finalized. At one point, he even considered moving on and became open to other opponents. The Brit has been on the sidelines for nearly a year, eager to return with a statement win. However, shortly after Dana White reaffirmed that the fight is happening, the interim champ hinted that something big is in the works.

Aspinall, interestingly walking a dog, said on his YouTube video, “I think a lot of people have come out and see what I’ve said. And, they think it’s some kind of needless talks. I don’t do that kind of stuff. If I’m gonna come out and say something it’s gonna be informed information. As I have said a couple of times. Not for me to say, that’s beyond my paygrade. I don’t announce no fights. I don’t announce the UFC news or nothing like that. But, there is definitely something coming.”

Tom Aspinall reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden.

Recently, the 265 lbs steamroller pulled a prank by teasing fight news through a collaboration with a clothing brand. But this time, it genuinely feels like something real is brewing. Whatever that “something” is, we’ll likely find out on Tuesday after the UFC’s War Room meeting wraps up. It may very well be the fight against Jones or something crazier.

But as we wait for everything to be unveiled, Aspinall has opened up about the circumstances under which he’d consider retirement from the sport. So, let’s take a look at where his mindset is right now.

Aspinall reveals the only situation he’d start thinking about retirement

It’s no secret that Tom Aspinall never shies away from a real fight. He stepped up against Sergei Pavlovich at a time when the Russian was knocking out heavyweights left and right. The Brit clearly has that warrior spirit — the kind that needs a few good scraps to feel alive. That’s exactly why he’s been chasing the Jon Jones fight so hard. Not only for the win, but because he craves real competition.

One such dream matchup would’ve been against Francis Ngannou — if he ever made his way back to the UFC. When asked whether he’d be open to that kind of challenge, Aspinall addressed it on his YouTube channel, saying, “The day that I start ducking out of fights and turning opponents down and stuff like that is the day I’m gonna retire. As I’ve always said — and you can ask any promoter I’ve worked with, or anyone at the UFC — I’ll fight anyone, anytime, anywhere.”

It’s the exact mentality Aspinall has carried since he broke into the heavyweight scene and became a top contender. However, this statement could also be seen as a subtle jab at Jon Jones. Especially since the interim champ already considers ‘Bones’ retired and sees himself as the true undisputed champion.

That being said, the UFC head honcho has maintained his stance that we will eventually see this highly anticipated heavyweight showdown. But the real question is — has Jon Jones truly accepted the fight? Or is this all just smoke and mirrors before he rides off into retirement and says his final goodbye.