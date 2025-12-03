Tom Aspinall Confirms Medical Suspension in Recent Eye Surgery Update

Tom Aspinall has finally provided an update on when he expects to return and settle the score. The heavyweight champion last stepped into the Octagon in late October at UFC 321, where he defended his undisputed title for the first time against Ciryl Gane. As most fans know by now, the bout ended in controversy after Gane poked Aspinall in both eyes near the end of the first round, forcing the fight to be ruled a no-contest.

Aspinall was rushed to the hospital afterward, and he has since spoken about the severity of the injury. Despite this, he has faced backlash from critics who claim he gave up once he realized the fight wasn’t going his way. To push back on that narrative, the Brit recently shared a medical report on Instagram confirming he suffered “significant bilateral ocular trauma.” Now, he has shared more details, revealing a medical suspension that prohibits him from returning to fighting.

Tom Aspinall has to get injections in his eye

Speaking to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on The AH Show, Tom Aspinall said he wants to return to action as soon as possible. But acknowledged that the process is far more complicated due to the severity of his injury. “So obviously, I want to get back as soon as possible. That’s the plan. But I’m also aware that with eyes, you’ve got to be careful,” he told Helwani. He added that there’s still no definitive timeline for his comeback.

“They don’t really know when I’m going to be back at the moment,” Aspinall said. “I’m still not even clear to train or do anything. They’re talking about doing surgery on both eyes.” To make matters worse, he’s now facing another unpleasant step in the recovery process. “They’re talking about injection. I have to get an injection in the eyeball soon. So I’m not looking forward to that,” he admitted during the interview.

This likely sidelines the heavyweight champion for several months, creating uncertainty in the division’s progression. The last time Jon Jones defended his title against Stipe Miocic, the belt remained with him for 216 days before he retired and vacated it. The question now is whether the UFC will consider another interim title while Aspinall recovers. Dana White has already stated that the promotion wants to run the rematch as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Aspinall has also expressed disappointment with White following the eye-poke incident.

Aspinall emphasizes disappointment with Dana White

Tom Aspinall has made it clear just how disappointed he is with UFC CEO Dana White in the aftermath of his terrifying eye injury at UFC 321. Besides how the fight ended, what upset Aspinall even more was Dana White’s public reaction—and his silence. “I was very disappointed, very disappointed,” Aspinall told Ariel Helwani, reacting to White’s post-fight comments.

The UFC boss had claimed the Brit suffered “no damage” and suggested the fight ended because “Tom didn’t want to continue,” despite having no direct communication with him. “[Dana White] hadn’t spoken to me, and he was already giving updates on my health. He had no idea what had gone on.”

“I don’t really have a relationship with Dana… I’ve done a lot for the UFC, so, yeah, disappointing,” the 32-year-old added.

It looks like the heavyweight division is returning to the state that fans have come to know it for—stalled. But can Tom Aspinall speed up the process and give people what they want? What do you think about Aspinall’s medical suspension?