Tom Aspinall & Craig Jones Join Hands as Jon Jones Lands on the Receiving End of Subtle Troll

“I’ve got people in the chat calling me a duck. Meanwhile, I’m living my absolute best life,” Jon Jones fired back at his trolls on Instagram for allegedly ducking Tom Aspinall while chilling in Thailand. He was doing his own thing. From linking up with Hasbulla to witnessing absolute chaos on the set of the AFL reality show with Nate Diaz, Jones has been busy. He’s also planning a major collaboration with Alex Pereira, and a martial arts seminar at Bangtao Muay Thai is already in the works.

These are just some of the things ‘Bones’ has been making headlines for lately. But there were more, plenty more for people to throw their comedic shade at arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time. A popular MMA page, Championship Rounds, posted a video of Jones in Thailand, riding on the back of a scooter while holding onto the driver’s hair for balance.

Well, that didn’t go unnoticed by interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall. The British juggernaut has already been trolling Jones on his YouTube channel with a bunch of hilarious skits. And who could forget the time he pulled up with a plastic duck at UFC Fight Night London just to take a jab at ‘Bones’? Safe to say, Aspinall’s keeping the trend alive.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a recent video, Aspinall teamed up with none other than Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu master Craig Jones to recreate the viral scooter moment. Craig, who also happens to share the ‘Jones’ surname, was seen trying to grab Tom’s hair while hopping onto a bike. The Manchester native shouted, “Craig, get off!” to which the Aussie vet replied, “Sorry, it’s a Jones thing, Tom!” Another classic skit in the books.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig Jones (@craigjonesbjj) Expand Post

This collaboration might also be a subtle jab at Jones’ training with another BJJ legend, Gordon Ryan. Considering Craig Jones and Gordon Ryan have been fierce rivals on the mats, it just adds another layer of spice to an already heated rivalry between the camps.

Tom Aspinall might just be the most dangerous man on the planet, giving people nightmares with that knockout power. But there’s another side to him, a laid-back, cheeky personality that loves to joke around and poke fun at situations. And it’s not just Jon Jones he’s targeted. Lately, he’s also had fans buzzing with some “heavyweight” fight news of his own.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tom Aspinall trolls fan with recent heavyweight news announcement

Fans have been losing their patience with the whole Jon Jones situation. The fight’s still not announced, and even though Dana White keeps promising that it’s gonna happen, the silence is starting to wear thin. People aren’t just sitting around either. There’s already a petition floating around to strip ‘Bones’ of his belt, and it’s passed 100,000 signatures. With no updates in sight, Tom Aspinall figured to have fight fans buzzing with a cryptic post.

A few days back, the Manchester native dropped a video on Instagram with the caption, “Heavyweight news. Coming soon.” Naturally, many thought, was it finally the Jon Jones fight? Maybe another interim title defense, possibly against Ciryl Gane? But as it turns out, the big news was actually a promo teaser for his new collaboration with the clothing brand Champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aspinall doubled down on the trolling in the comments, writing, “Sorry guys, I’m fighting for a new belt, interim of the interim. Living my best life,” clearly throwing shade at Jon Jones’s famous Thailand line. Then he added, “UFC announce my fights, guys, not me,” shutting down any rumors that the post had anything to do with an actual fight—and reminding everyone that the boss still hasn’t dropped any news about that superfight.

That said, do you think the UFC heavyweight unification fight has gotten way too much hype for a bout that might never happen? Or is the promotion just holding back, waiting for the perfect moment to announce it, maybe around the November MSG event, when Jones usually fights? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!