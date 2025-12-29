Tom Aspinall Drops the Most Hilarious Fix for UFC Fouls Before His Eye Surgery

Jon Jones might be better off staying retired, as his arch-nemesis, Tom Aspinall, recently shared one of the most hilarious ways to fix fouls inside the cage. Aspinall has recently faced a challenging stretch in his career. An “unintentional double eye poke” from his opponent, Ciryl Gane, at UFC 321, spoiled his first long-awaited fight as champion, and the fight ended as a “no contest.”

To make matters worse, he allegedly suffered vision impairment, while social media critics accused him of exaggerating. Despite this, Tom Aspinall underwent surgery on one side and has scheduled another procedure for mid-January in London. With surgery just weeks away, Aspinall recently dropped a hilarious statement on how to prevent fouls like eye pokes and others.

Fighters could think twice about fouling after Tom Aspinall’s idea

“I’m still under the notion that if someone’s fouling, if they do it once, you can deem it an accident. If they do it twice, plus the other person’s allowed a foul as well,” said Tom Aspinall on the One on One MMA channel. During the segment, the host Adam praised Aspinall’s approach to handling fouls, calling it a “freebie” that lets the victim fighter get revenge.

“We’re fighting. You kick me in the n-ts once. The ref gives you five minutes, whatever, to recover, however long they give you. We restart. You do it again,” Aspinall added.

“Then, The ref says, ‘Right, Adam, you stand there. Open your legs.’ He gets a free one. I don’t see why that’s me being deadly serious, why not? If you do it once, it’s an accident. If he continues to do it, it’s not an accident,” Tom Aspinall continued.

Behind Aspinall’s deadpan delivery, a lot of pain hides.

Imago UFC 321: Aspinall v Gane ABU DHABI, UAE – OCTOBER 25: Tom Aspinall red of UK competes against French fighter Ciryl Gane blue in the Mens heavyweight category during the UFC 321 Mixed Martial Arts event held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on October 25, 2025. Aspinall was poked in both of his eyes and the match is postponed. Waleed Zein / Anadolu Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxWaleedxZeinx

The eye poke forced him out of the fight, which made the entire Etihad Arena boo. On top of that, UFC CEO Dana White criticized Aspinall, further straining their already tense relationship. Later, Aspinall expressed his disappointment with the UFC CEO. Henry Cejudo, however, warned him. ‘He’s the boss. Don’t fight with him.'”

Following that, Tom Aspinall directed his frustration at his rival Ciryl Gane, blaming him for the entire eye poke fiasco.

Tom Aspinall lashes out at Ciryl Gane in explosive rant

The commission and promotion have always distinguished between unintentional and intentional eye pokes. However, they have never clearly defined a fighter’s intent. In the past, fighters like Jon Jones gained notoriety for using fouls such as eye pokes during fights, yet the promotion rarely acted. Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane, who also faced accusations of dirty moves in his first fight with Aspinall that ended in a no-contest, drew similar criticism.

UFC CEO Dana White has already approved the Gane vs. Aspinall 2.0 rematch, though officials have not set a date. Aspinall continues to call out Ciryl Gane on social media, labeling him a “cheater.” Even months after the incident, Aspinall admitted he still holds anger toward Gane.

“Yeah, I’m pretty angry, mate. Yeah, I’m pretty angry about it. I have a…mainly Ciryl. Yeah. Yeah, I think that… Yeah, I think mainly zero. Yeah… I think that… I’ve never accidentally done something in a fight. I don’t see how you can really. Um, so I will leave it at that,” Tom Aspinall said on the One on One MMA YouTube channel.

Aspinall’s comments exuded frustration after the incident. What’s your take on the situation? Should the MMA promotion and the commission handle fouls, like eye pokes, differently in fights? Share your thoughts below.