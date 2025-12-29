Tom Aspinall Drops the Most Hilarious Fix for UFC Fouls Before His Eye Surgery

Jon Jones might be better off staying retired, as his arch-nemesis, Tom Aspinall, recently shared one of the most hilarious ways to fix fouls inside the cage. Aspinall has recently faced a challenging stretch in his career. An “unintentional double eye poke” from his opponent, Ciryl Gane, at UFC 321, spoiled his first long-awaited fight as champion, and the fight ended as a “no contest.”
Watch What’s Trending Now!
To make matters worse, he allegedly suffered vision impairment, while social media critics accused him of exaggerating. Despite this, Tom Aspinall underwent surgery on one side and has scheduled another procedure for mid-January in London. With surgery just weeks away, Aspinall recently dropped a hilarious statement on how to prevent fouls like eye pokes and others.
ADVERTISEMENT
Fighters could think twice about fouling after Tom Aspinall’s idea
“I’m still under the notion that if someone’s fouling, if they do it once, you can deem it an accident. If they do it twice, plus the other person’s allowed a foul as well,” said Tom Aspinall on the One on One MMA channel. During the segment, the host Adam praised Aspinall’s approach to handling fouls, calling it a “freebie” that lets the victim fighter get revenge.
“We’re fighting. You kick me in the n-ts once. The ref gives you five minutes, whatever, to recover, however long they give you. We restart. You do it again,” Aspinall added.
Top Stories
‘Juiced’ Paulo Costa Faces Former Title Challenger’s Wrath After His UFC 326 Debacle
Tom Aspinall Signals Delay for Ciryl Gane Rematch in Latest Surgery Update
“Rest in Peace”: MMA World Mourns Passing of Beloved BJJ Legend at 44
Islam Makhachev Shows Rare Respect to Conor McGregor as Ian Garry Gets Harsh Reality Check
Axed UFC Fighter Gets Flattened, Fans Now Demand Dana White Sign the Man Who Did It
“Then, The ref says, ‘Right, Adam, you stand there. Open your legs.’ He gets a free one. I don’t see why that’s me being deadly serious, why not? If you do it once, it’s an accident. If he continues to do it, it’s not an accident,” Tom Aspinall continued.
ADVERTISEMENT
Behind Aspinall’s deadpan delivery, a lot of pain hides.
The eye poke forced him out of the fight, which made the entire Etihad Arena boo. On top of that, UFC CEO Dana White criticized Aspinall, further straining their already tense relationship. Later, Aspinall expressed his disappointment with the UFC CEO. Henry Cejudo, however, warned him. ‘He’s the boss. Don’t fight with him.'”
ADVERTISEMENT
Following that, Tom Aspinall directed his frustration at his rival Ciryl Gane, blaming him for the entire eye poke fiasco.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tom Aspinall lashes out at Ciryl Gane in explosive rant
The commission and promotion have always distinguished between unintentional and intentional eye pokes. However, they have never clearly defined a fighter’s intent. In the past, fighters like Jon Jones gained notoriety for using fouls such as eye pokes during fights, yet the promotion rarely acted. Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane, who also faced accusations of dirty moves in his first fight with Aspinall that ended in a no-contest, drew similar criticism.
UFC CEO Dana White has already approved the Gane vs. Aspinall 2.0 rematch, though officials have not set a date. Aspinall continues to call out Ciryl Gane on social media, labeling him a “cheater.” Even months after the incident, Aspinall admitted he still holds anger toward Gane.
“Yeah, I’m pretty angry, mate. Yeah, I’m pretty angry about it. I have a…mainly Ciryl. Yeah. Yeah, I think that… Yeah, I think mainly zero. Yeah… I think that… I’ve never accidentally done something in a fight. I don’t see how you can really. Um, so I will leave it at that,” Tom Aspinall said on the One on One MMA YouTube channel.
ADVERTISEMENT
Aspinall’s comments exuded frustration after the incident. What’s your take on the situation? Should the MMA promotion and the commission handle fouls, like eye pokes, differently in fights? Share your thoughts below.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT