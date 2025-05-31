Tom Aspinall Gives Jon Jones a Tip on ‘Retirement’ as Undisputed Champ Supports Petition to Strip UFC Belt

It’s fair to say that Jon Jones, the reigning UFC heavyweight kingpin, has become one of the most hated figures in the sport today, largely due to his repeated avoiding of interim champ Tom Aspinall. Rather than focusing on the highly anticipated unification bout, ‘Bones’ has diverted his attention to side ventures, including filming reality show and hosting seminars in Thailand, much to the frustration of fans. As a result, earlier this month, supporters, echoing the Brit’s growing impatience, launched an online petition urging the UFC to strip champion’s title.

The fan-led petition quickly gained momentum, surpassing 150,000 signatures, as frustration mounted over the UFC’s handling of the heavyweight division. Despite holding the championship for over 800 days, Jon Jones has defended his title only once. In contrast, Tom Aspinall has worn the interim belt for more than 534 days — a situation that’s become increasingly embarrassing for the promotion, with no official unification bout in sight.

When questioned about the ongoing delay, UFC President Dana White simply told fans to “just relax.” But with tensions continuing to rise and the long-awaited super fight still nowhere in sight, fans’ patience is rapidly wearing thin. Now, as the petition nears 200,000 signatures, Jon Jones has stirred the pot even further. Posting an update on X, he shared a boastful message from Thailand about his most recent seminar.

The New Mexican even credited the petition — meant to challenge him — for helping boost his visibility, and in a cheeky closing remark, he welcomed the idea of it hitting 200k. Naturally, he tagged Aspinall in the post. But the interim champ didn’t stay silent. In a reply on the same thread, he hit back at the champ with a jab of his own, “My pleasure Jon. Told you I’m not an asshole. Glad you’re enjoying retirement.”

Rather than sounding like a congratulation, Tom Aspinall’s words came across as taunting. While Jon Jones enjoys his days in Thailand, the Englishman is grinding hard in the gym, preparing for whatever challenge Dana White and the UFC throw his way—whether it’s a second interim title defense against Ciryl Gane, a fighter he has yet to face, or the long-awaited unification bout against ‘Bones’.

Whatever unfolds, one thing is clear: Jon Jones has firmly cemented his image in the fans’ minds, and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon — which, ironically the situation, even sounds surprising to Sean O’Malley himself.

Sean O’Malley breaks silence on petition against Jon Jones

Despite calls from fans and critics to strip Jon Jones of his title, many younger fighters—like Sean O’Malley—still hold him in high regard. That’s because ‘Bones’ has been competing since early adulthood and made history as the youngest UFC champion at just 23 years old. He remains undefeated in the promotion and currently dominates the heavyweight division. Across his entire career, including his time in the 205-pound division, Jones boasts 13 successful title defenses.

Accusing Jon Jones of “ducking” interim champion Tom Aspinall is a serious claim that shouldn’t be thrown around lightly. Like several former UFC bantamweight champions, ‘Suga’ chose not to take a definitive stance on the Jones vs. Aspinall debate. Instead, he acknowledged the complexity of the situation, recognizing two valid perspectives: ‘Bones’, a seasoned, lifelong champion, and the Brit, a young and deserving interim titleholder.

Ahead of his next fight at UFC 316 next month, Sean O’Malley recently spoke with the Full Send Podcast, addressing the issue without placing blame. He said,

“Jesus Christ. I mean, it’s getting kind of crazy. On one hand, it’s Jon Jones, and on the other, it’s like Tom Aspinall has been winning all these fights. And didn’t he defend his interim belt? Pretty sure. Insane—like, defending your interim belt.”

With the petition against Jon Jones approaching a major milestone, he still remains unfazed. So, what do you think it will take for ‘Bones’ to finally step into the octagon with Tom Aspinall?