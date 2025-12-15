Tom Aspinall Has MMA Fans Up in Arms as Francis Ngannou Wish Spells More Trouble for Dana White

It started as a casual conversation, the kind fighters usually have when the cameras are turned off, and the future seems distant. Tom Aspinall wasn’t calling anyone out, threatening to leave the UFC, or hunting headlines. He was just discussing reality—age, time, and what happens after a life spent in MMA.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But one name changed how everything sounded. Francis Ngannou. When the Briton confessed that he enjoyed the thought of sharing a boxing ring with the former UFC heavyweight champion, fans immediately felt tension. Not because a fight is likely, but because saying it out loud carries weight in a sport where certain doors are never meant to be reopened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Did Tom Aspinall walk out of Dana White‘s good books?

Tom Aspinall was careful with his words. He dismissed world boxing titles as unrealistic, saying that MMA had already absorbed his entire existence. Instead, he was drawn to “big fights,” crossover moments, and the idea of boxing another MMA fighter one day. When Francis Ngannou’s name came up during a talk on his YouTube channel, Aspinall didn’t even pause to think. He simply said, “I think that would be good; I like it.”

That single sentence caused more harm than any callout ever could. Fans quickly zoomed out to see the wider picture—not the fight, but the politics around it. Because in today’s UFC, addressing Ngannou is never only hypothetical. It’s symbolic. Why? Because it means revolting against head honcho Dana White. And the first wave of fan reactions on social media framed Aspinall and ‘The Predator’ as kindred spirits on the wrong side of power.

“Francis Ngannou and Tom Aspinall getting on the bad side of Dana White,” a user wrote. Another pushed it further: “Ngannou and Aspinall getting blacklisted by Dana White from the UFC.” One commenter joked at the pattern: “Out of the last 4-5 UFC HW champions, only (Daniel Cormier) didn’t get on Dana’s bad side lol.” To many, the heavyweight champion was not discussing boxing; he was flirting with exile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others weren’t interested in the backstage politics at all. They wanted the champion to just focus on the present. “Lmao, how about you defend your damn title?” one fan tweeted. Another remarked, “Woah woah woah, buddy, let’s beat Ciryl Gane first 😂,” while a third added, “Anything but a rematch with Gane 😂.” For this lot, even considering future side quests seemed premature, especially after how the first title defense ended for Tom Aspinall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Then came the fans, bewildered by the honesty itself. “Are they intentionally trying to piss off the boss?” a fan asked. Another didn’t hold back: “Speed running a career downfall. Why would you ever publicly say you want to work with one of the UFC’s biggest enemies in boxing 🤣🤣?” The error, according to them, was not the idea itself, but rather voicing it in public.

Finally, the simplest reactions of all, the fan verdicts. For some fans, Ngannou was already miles ahead of Tom in the sweet science, having fought Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. “Francis gonna send you back to kindergarten,” “Francis puts him on oxygen,” and “Lol, Francis would chin you in boxing.” There was no analysis. Just certainty.

Tom Aspinall might have meant it as a distant curiosity, but fans heard something else: a spark near dry grass. In a heavyweight division already shaped by unfinished business, even liking the idea of Francis Ngannou is enough to make the brass uneasy, especially after another UFC champion just announced his plans to retire early and make a switch to boxing as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Topuria‘s nightmare continues for Dana White

The discomfort over Tom Aspinall’s words didn’t exist in isolation. It landed at a point when another champion had already said the quiet bit aloud. Ilia Topuria made no threats to depart nor hinted at disagreements. He just recognized something the UFC despises hearing from anyone wearing gold: that the end is already planned. And not at the tail end of decline, but at the peak.

The lightweight champion’s words came with clarity. “In sport, we all have an expiration date,” he said in a recent interview with MARCA, openly admitting that domination does not stop time. He discussed routine, discipline, and the grind, gradually redefining their meaning. For him, boxing is a destination, not a distraction or a side door.

ADVERTISEMENT

But only once MMA is over. He said it bluntly: seeking both worlds at once leads nowhere. “He who wants to hunt two rabbits in the end does not hunt either.” That is what makes this troubling for Dana White. Topuria is not restless, neglected, or fading. He has chosen awareness.

And when champions begin plotting out escapes before they are forced to, it shifts leverage. Francis Ngannou did it. Others followed. Another undefeated champion is now stating the same thing, quietly, boldly, and on his own schedule. For Dana White, that’s the real problem. Not rebellion. Control slipping quietly, one honest sentence at a time.