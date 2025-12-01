Tom Aspinall Issues Further Surgery Update as Eye Injury Halts Training for Ciryl Gane Rematch

Tom Aspinall‘s comeback trail has taken another unexpected turn, and this time it’s considerably more serious than either he or the UFC expected. What was meant to be a simple path to a Ciryl Gane rematch has turned into weeks of uncertainty, medical scans, and a long list of “not yets” from specialists.

The heavyweight division continues to go forward, but its very champion is sidelined with an eye injury that refuses to cooperate. And the rare part? Aspinall seemed genuinely powerless. A man known for always being ready for a fight is now out indefinitely, unable to spar, grapple, or train at all, as the Briton just provided his fans with a grim update.

Tom Aspinall reveals just how long the road back might be

Tom Aspinall didn’t sugarcoat it when he updated fans on his YouTube channel. When asked when he could return to training, he reacted with honesty that fighters rarely display: “Look, it’s not up to me. It’s up to the doctors… I ain’t allowed to do nothing. I’m just following advice at the moment.” And from there, things only became more alarming.

He stated that eye surgery is still an option, but specialists will need a few more weeks to make a decision. For now, he’s doing “nothing MMA-wise”, not because he wants to take a sabbatical, but because his vision and orbital structure haven’t stabilized enough to risk anything. The Briton said, “Obviously that’s down to the specialists and stuff, but I’m not in the gym training at the moment.”

He further added, “I’m not doing anything MMA-wise at the moment. I’m just following the doctor’s orders right now and seeing what happens with the health.” It’s a cruel twist of fate for a heavyweight who relies on momentum and activity. And the UFC return? He also shut that door for now.

“Right now, we just gotta focus on the health… I’ll cross that bridge when I’m feeling better,” he told his fans, emphasizing that no rematch, division chaos, or personal desire can overcome his medical realities. That alone should silence critics who accused him of “looking for a way out” in Abu Dhabi.

The reality is in the NHS report he provided: bilateral ocular trauma, visual field impairment, motility issues, and a warning that he is not medically cleared for any combat activities. Suddenly, everything about UFC 321 looks different. This wasn’t a poke he exaggerated. This was a legitimate injury that may have had long-term consequences for his career.

And now, with talk of impending surgery and a required sabbatical that might last until next year, the heavyweight division has another gap it can’t fill. Jon Jones is now inactive. Ciryl Gane is waiting. Tom Aspinall is medically grounded. The “curse” of heavyweight chaos continues, this time with a doctor’s signature attached.

If the doctors clear him and his rehabilitation goes smoothly, he’ll be back chasing the rematch he wants. If they don’t, fans may be forced to endure a long winter without one of the division’s best. In any case, Tom Aspinall‘s message is consistent: health comes first, followed by everything else. However, he also made sure to send some scathing words towards his critics, including head honcho Dana White, who expected him to fight with a serious injury.

Tom Aspinall goes off on Dana White’s post-event critique

When Tom Aspinall finally answered Dana White‘s post-fight jab, he didn’t sound confused or defensive; he sounded frustrated. The UFC CEO hinting that “Tom didn’t want to continue” was exactly the narrative he expected, but this time he wasn’t going to let it go. He tied his argument directly to what actually happened: a double eye poke, instant double vision, and a circumstance in which fighting on would have been risky, not brave.

“I’ll tell you why I didn’t continue. Because I’m not a dummy.” He stated that going back in with double vision against one of the most technical strikers alive was not grit, but suicide. “I’m not going to go out there and fight one of the best strikers in the world if I can’t see with double vision in any eye,” he added, emphasizing that the choice was medical, not emotional.

The Briton also brought up Gane’s history of such violations, pulling up clips to show he wasn’t exaggerating. And in doing so, Tom Aspinall shifted the entire conversation. It became less about whether he should have kept going and more about the boundary between toughness and self-preservation. In Aspinall’s opinion, guarding your health isn’t an excuse; it’s the sole reason you get to return for the rematch in the first place.