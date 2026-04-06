Tom Aspinall Issues Medical Update as UFC Return Looms After Doping Test

Tom Aspinall may not have a confirmed return date just yet, but all signs point toward the heavyweight champion slowly working his way back into action. After months on the sidelines, the Briton has finally given fans an update on his recovery—and while cautious, it is a positive one.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Tom Aspinall said that he has begun light training, though he’s still not fully cleared for contact just yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know we’ve not done one of these for quite some time,” he said. “Just been back in the gym doing a little bit of light training, still waiting to get fully cleared for contact on my eye.

“But we’re back in the gym doing a little bit. I will show you a bit of that later in the week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old has been out since October 2025, when a fight with Ciryl Gane ended in disaster due to repeated eye pokes. The damage was significant, and the heavyweight champion was later diagnosed with traumatic bilateral Brown’s syndrome, which affects eye movement and vision.

ADVERTISEMENT

That led to double eye surgery, throwing his entire career timeline into uncertainty. Now, six months later, progress is clear. Along with his return to light gym work, Tom Aspinall has re-entered the UFC’s mandatory drug testing pool, which is a necessary step before any comeback.

The testing, which followed Combat Sports Anti-Doping regulations, suggests that the promotion is preparing for his eventual return, even if medical clearance hasn’t fully caught up yet. Still, there are clear limitations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Briton revealed last month that he won’t be able to take any shots for a while, with doctors recommending months without contact.

“I just can’t get punched for a while,” Tom Aspinall said. “Which isn’t necessarily a bad thing… about four months without getting punched, which is quite a long time for me. It’s the longest I’ve not been punched for.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, though, the focus is simple: recovery. The improvements in his vision and ability to return to the gym are promising for sure, but the final step, that is, being approved for full contact, will ultimately decide when the heavyweight king steps back into the Octagon. But whenever he does, he is all willing to face the winner of the interim heavyweight title co-main event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Aspinall says he will fight the winner of Ciryl Gane vs. Alex Pereira

That waiting game hasn’t stopped Tom Aspinall from already mapping out what comes next. While his return is dependent on medical clearance, his attention is squarely focused on the heavyweight division—specifically, the interim title fight that will determine his next opponent.

For the Briton, there’s no ambiguity about the path forward.

“Just took in the information. Ciryl Gane, Alex Pereira. Obviously, I’m gonna fight the winner of that,” he said on his YouTube channel. “So just waiting now to be given the green light, the all clear from the doctors to start training again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As soon as we can start training properly again, full-contact in the gym, we will be getting a fight date booked to fight the winner.”

Tom Aspinall framed it as the natural next step rather than a callout. With the division moving forward in his absence, he understands the need for activity—but also sees himself as the final checkpoint. The Briton believes that once he has been cleared for full contact and can resume proper training, the timeline will move quickly. In his perspective, the equation is simple: get fit, get cleared, and unify the title against whoever emerges as the winner from that UFC Freedom 250 co-main event.