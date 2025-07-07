Tom Aspinall Learning Islam Makhachev Level Grappling Makes Fans Fear for Ciryl Gane

Tom Aspinall is preparing to defend his undisputed UFC heavyweight belt for the first time. With Jon Jones‘ retirement in June 2025, the division now belongs to Aspinall. While a fight with Ciryl Gane appears to be on the horizon, the Briton is already adding new layers to his already well-rounded game by borrowing techniques from one of the UFC’s most feared grapplers.

In a recent YouTube short on his channel that instantly went viral, Aspinall was seen practicing the D’Arce choke with elite BJJ coach Craig Jones. However, it wasn’t just any version; it was the violent, smothering style popularized by none other than former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Aspinall, known for his fluid movement and striking, looked fascinated as Jones broke down the technique for him. With a grin and a trace of disbelief, he said, “That’s not very nice. That’s not very nice, is it?” before locking it in himself. Aspinall’s interest in Makhachev’s style is not something new.

He’s previously referred to himself as a “massive Islam MAF fan,” admiring Makhachev for defeating anybody the UFC put in front of him and dominating the lightweight division. “Islam did what he was supposed to do: went out there, fought whoever was put in front of him… and he’s levels above anybody else in that division,” he once said.

It’s the type of championship mindset he clearly understands and appears to be intentionally mimicking. His adoration goes beyond just respect for Islam’s resume. In a 2024 interview, Aspinall even predicted a hypothetical Islam vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov showdown, asserting strongly that Islam will win because he is a more deadly striker. “I think he’s a bit of a better striker… grappling-wise, they’re very similar,” he explained.

For a heavyweight champion to study the technique and mindset of a lightweight-turned-welterweight grappler shows Aspinall’s approach. The Briton simply isn’t interested in remaining one-dimensional or playing it safe, and the fans are surely loving it, as they are already showing concern for possible title challenger Ciryl Gane.

Fans show concern for Ciryl Gane’s fate after Tom Aspinall’s recent reel

Tom Aspinall’s D’arce choke lessons in the YouTube short did more than just raise eyebrows; they also raised concerns. After seeing the UFC heavyweight champion practice the submission tactic of Islam Makhachev, fans were quick to connect the dots. Ciryl Gane, reported to be one of the biggest names slated for Aspinall’s first title defense, became the immediate subject of concern.

One fan put it bluntly: “A heavyweight learning D’arce chokes? Yeah, Gane is f—–.” Another joked, “Gane is freaking out,” while a third simply laughed it off, “Dude’s gonna sub Gane 😂.” It was clear that the internet did not believe Gane’s grappling defense could stand up to an Aspinall who was constantly leveling up.

But it wasn’t just Ciryl Gane that fans were worried about. The remainder of the heavyweight division began to catch strays as well. According to a fan: “The other ranked heavyweights are for sure not thrilled that Tom is adding to his already great arsenal lol.” Another user praised Aspinall’s drilling skill, saying, “Looks very technical but very deadly; good weapon to have in your arsenal.” And a third user couldn’t help but see how the Briton is slowly turning into the biggest threat in the division: “Aspinall tries to train with top boxers, top BJJ, and everything else—the next person to fight him is in big trouble 😂.”

Then came the usual Dagestan jokes, because when a British heavyweight starts learning elite grappling, comparisons are certain to fly. Some fans went into full parody mode, calling him “Tom Aspinaldov in the Making” and “Magomed Aspinalaev.” Another used the famous punchline, “Train Dagestan 2 years, Tom.” It was all in good fun, but one thing was clear underneath the jokes: Tom Aspinall’s transformation is being taken seriously, and the fear around it is real.