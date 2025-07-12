Tom Aspinall Makes Candid Confession in Military Test as Fans Can’t Stop Watching

It has almost been a year since we saw Tom Aspinall defend his interim heavyweight belt. Back then, he was chasing Jon Jones‘ undisputed title, but the former heavyweight champion did everything except entertain him. But after ‘Bones’ retirement was announced Aspinall was instated as the new undisputed champ. What’s more? There’s a matchup down the line for the Englishman.

“I now have a fight, which will get announced,” the Briton told Adam Catterall during a recent conversation. On top of that, he seemingly has a date and opponent finalized. All that’s left now is for Dana White to make an official statement. Nevertheless, the 32-year-old has already commenced his training. This time, however, the training is military grade.

Taking to Instagram, Aspinall shared a video showing his recent training with Farren Morgan. Morgan is a British military tactical trainer, coach, author, and actor, famous for his tactical coaching business, Farren Morgan Coaching. At the beginning of the video, the fitness coach said, “I’m really excited to see if a heavyweight champion of the world can take on some of the army’s hardest challenges.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And the challenges of military-style training began to trouble the UFC star as soon as he put on a pair of camouflaged pants. He complained, “I can’t close them there, and I can’t really move my legs. Mate, I would’ve lost my job already. It’s like I’m ready for a night out.” Yet, Aspinall went on to showcase his strength.

AD

His training began with running with a heavy bag on his shoulder, followed by sprinting, and then he walked briskly with a heavy backpack on while holding weighted plates in each hand. After the outdoor session, the Brit hit the gym. He started with deadlifts, followed by pullups, and ending with pushups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Aspinall (@tomaspinallofficial) Expand Post

In the caption of the Instagram post, the heavyweight champion wrote, “Military testing 👊😮‍💨🔥 My YouTube channel Sunday at 7pm 🇬🇧.” Soon after the post went live on the social media platform, the tactical coach commented, “Boom? The champ 🔥🇬🇧.” But what did the fighting community think of it? Let’s find out!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tom Aspinall’s military training leaves fight fans in awe

The British heavyweight champion has been pretty vocal regarding his conditioning. He even asked the bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili, for some tips to enhance his cardiovascular strength. However, the military preparation test with Morgan seems to have convinced fans that Tom Aspinall has remarkable physical fitness. One fan commented, “Toms conditioning is crazy.”

Another fan added, “Tom would make a remarkable solider based on his athleticism. Hell I can see him as one of the guard horses at the household calvary.” Meanwhile, one fan justified the Briton’s strength by praising him as an athlete. The comment read, “Tom will be able to do it easy this guy is a proper athlete.”

Needless to say, there were also a few fans who called out the ill-fitting bottomwear that troubled the heavyweight champion. One fan called out, “They were having a wind up giving you them trousers mate 😂🤣😂.” And another sarcastically added, “Painfull as hell tom 😂.” To be fair, Aspinall is considered as one of the most agile heavyweights in the UFC roster.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But as the praise kept showering for Aspinall, some fans decided to call the fitness trainer out for apparently being a phoney—someone who falsely claims to be a member of the armed forces, or exaggerates their experience in the forces. One fan commented, “Farren is an absolute Walt! Tried to warn you Tom.” Another fan wrote, “Shame that Farren is a Walter Mitty.” One more fan added, “Farren is a Walt pass it on 😂.”

What do you think of Tom Aspinall’s military training? Do you think that will help him beat Jon Jones if that fight materializes on the White House lawns?