Tom Aspinall Makes Heartwarming Plea to Fans for 6-Year-Old Fighter Battling Cancer for Third Time

Being a fighter doesn’t always mean stepping into a ring or cage. Sometimes, it means standing up for something bigger—battling social taboos, challenging outdated norms, and showing courage in the face of real-life adversity. One such fighter who exemplified that spirit was Jiří Procházka. Ahead of his fight at UFC 311, Procházka made a powerful gesture by shaving his head in honor of a die-hard fan, Ashly McGarity, who was battling cancer.

The gesture touched countless hearts—including that of Dana White—and led a wave of donations to support Ashly in her battle against cancer. Now, another UFC fighter is stepping up with the same kind of compassion. Tom Aspinall, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, is currently preparing for what could be his first title defense, but it’s his actions outside the cage that are drawing headlines.

Tom Aspinall, a proud father to a child on the autism spectrum, recently shared a touching video on his Instagram story featuring a 6-year-old fan of his, Tommy, who is courageously battling cancer for the third time and is in need of financial help. “Hello, everybody. I am just here with big Tommy, with his gloves on. Just signed it for him, and we’re raising some money for Tommy. Please click on the link below and donate,” the 32-year-old shared while standing beside the young boy.

Tommy, who turned six today, was first diagnosed at just two years old with Wilms’ tumor, a rare and aggressive form of kidney cancer. What followed was nothing short of a nightmare for him and his family: “Chemo, surgery, radiation, and endless hospital visits”—a grueling process that, thankfully, led to a breakthrough. In November 2022, doctors declared Tommy cancer-free. But that joy was short-lived.

via Imago MMA: UFC Fight Night – London – Aspinall vs Tybura Jul 22, 2023 London, UNITED KINGDOM Tom Aspinall red gloves enters the arena before the fight against Marcin Tybura blue gloves during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. London O2 Arena UNITED KINGDOM, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPerxHaljestamx 20230722_szo_om2_0164 A

In September 2023, the cancer returned, dragging young Tommy through the same grueling treatments all over again. Once again, Tommy fought through, and by August 2024, doctors confirmed that his scans were clear. Tragically, just months later, the nightmare returned. In a heartbreaking update, Tommy’s family took to Instagram to announce that the cancer had come back for a third time.

Now, the family is in urgent need of significant funding to continue Tommy’s fight — a battle that can only be won with the support of many.

How much does Tom Aspinall’s young fan Tommy need to win his cancer fight?

Today, little Tommy turns 6 years old — right in the middle of a battle no child should ever have to face. His fight against cancer has been unimaginably tough, and sadly, it’s far from over. To continue his life-saving treatment, Tommy’s family urgently needs to raise £300,000 (approximately $406,992) for specialized care abroad. This funding would provide access to expert doctors and clinical trials overseas—options that carry a fragile but vital glimmer of hope.

But even that hope comes with a heartbreaking reality. In a recent media update, Tommy’s family shared, “Tommy has a low chance of being cured,” as the cancer has now spread to a large area of his lungs. The treatments he’s receiving, though crucial, offer “no guarantee.” Despite the odds, the family remains unshaken in their resolve. They’ve made it clear, “We’re not giving up.”

On their donation website, the family added that should Tommy’s journey take a different turn, “all the fundraised money will be go for the other’s outworld children’s to help them—the children fighting cancer as now Tommy.” So far, they have reached only 13% of the goal—just £41,887. But time is running out, and the need is urgent. We urge everyone reading this: let’s come together and help keep the fight alive for brave little Tommy. Every donation, every share, and every bit of awareness counts.