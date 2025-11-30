Tom Aspinall Might Need Steroids Himself While Calling Ciryl Gane a “Cheater” for UFC 321

Tom Aspinall has grown tired of the online criticism. Since then, fans and pundits have criticised the reigning UFC heavyweight champion after his highly anticipated return to the octagon ended in disappointment. After a 15-month hiatus, Aspinall stepped back into the cage last month for his most-awaited title shot against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321, but the fight ended in a “no contest” just over four and a half minutes in due to a “double eye poke.”

The controversy intensified when Tom Aspinall had to stop due to severe pain, leaving the Abu Dhabi arena in shock and prompting boos from the crowd. Many online criticised him as a coward, while some even accused him of being a “cheater.” Now, the Briton aims to return to the octagon soon to settle the unfinished business with his French rival. However, the Briton must first obtain medical clearance from doctors, as his eye needs time to fully heal, which may also involve steroid treatment.

Tom Aspinall aims for critics and thanks fans with latest update

From Jon Jones to Chael Sonnen, many questioned Tom Aspinall’s decision to pull out of his bout at UFC 321. Replays and images clearly showed Ciryl Gane’s finger poking the side of Aspinall’s eye. Initial medical reports from Abu Dhabi doctors indicated nothing “dangerous,” which led some critics to accuse the Brit of finding an easy way out of the fight.

However, Tom Aspinall’s latest medical update from the NHS, the United Kingdom’s publicly funded healthcare system, reveals the true severity of his injury. He posted the report on Instagram along with a series of humorous meme pictures, which critics had previously used against him. Aspinall wrote, “Thanks for all the love, support & memes, the hate. Coming to get my revenge on the big cheater.”

Although fans expressed frustration over how the UFC 321 main event ended, the doctors’ findings clearly confirm that Tom Aspinall sustained a serious injury. In their report, they stated, “This constitutes clinically significant bilateral ocular trauma requiring ongoing consultant-led management. Mr Aspinall is not yet medically cleared for combat activity.”

View this post on Instagram

“Future management: Depending on clinical progression, targeted periocular steroid injections or surgical intervention to address persistent motility impairment may be required if symptoms fail to resolve.”

As a result, UFC may postpone Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane 2 for up to a year. Aspinall attended multiple checkups between late October and November 21, undergoing regular evaluations of his eye. Based on the latest information, he will likely delay his return, which, in turn, adds fuel to claims of a “curse” in the UFC heavyweight division.

Check out the latest clinical findings on Tom Aspinall’s eye

The doctors strongly advised Tom Aspinall to refrain from any competition, sparring, or training until his injuries fully heal and his eye returns to normal. Considering the seriousness of his eye injury, it was fortunate that he did not continue that day. The findings include:

Advanced imaging (CT and MRI) confirmed orbital soft-tissue trauma, while orthoptic evaluations showed impaired binocular coordination and restricted ocular motility.

Bilateral traumatic Brown’s syndrome, indicating disruption of the superior oblique tendon-trochlear mechanism.

Persistent diplopia (double vision), particularly when looking upward or to the sides.

Reduced best-corrected visual acuity following the trauma.

Marked peripheral visual field impairment confirmed through automated perimetry.

A CT scan suggests a minimally displaced fracture of the right medial orbital wall.

Tom Aspinall is currently recovering. Today, he released a YouTube video responding to Dana White’s upsetting remark about UFC 321. In the video, the Briton also calls Ciryl Gane a “cheater.” What do you think of the incident with the eye poke involving Tom Aspinall? Do you think the MMA community unnecessarily targeted the Briton? Drop your opinion below.