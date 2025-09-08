Tom Aspinall Partners With UFC Hall Of Famer and $16M Popstar in Bold Move

Pro wrestling fans, especially those tuned into WWE, know that Jason DeFord, better known as ‘Jelly Roll’, has been testing his skills inside the squared circle. And by all accounts, he’s held his own, even teaming up with Randy Orton. Just days ago, the country star took his passion overseas, spotted ringside with his friend Post Malone at WWE Clash in Paris. There, the Son of a Sinner singer stunned many with his dramatic weight loss as he cheered on Roman Reigns from the front row.

Currently touring Europe alongside Post Malone, Jelly Roll made time for the wrestling spectacle just a day after performing in Munich, Germany, for night one of the Superbloom festival. “STILL cannot believe I’m in Europe right now. I love you Posty I love you Posty I love you Posty,” he captioned a series of photos from the concert. And his European adventure certainly didn’t stop there.

Jelly Roll’s big day with Tom Aspinall and UFC Hall of Famer

Yesterday, during the UFC card in Paris, heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, who was in attendance, shared a photo on Instagram with Jelly Roll. He captioned it, “No Sinners here 👊🎤🇫🇷.” In the picture, Jelly Roll appeared noticeably slimmer. Once reported at 540 pounds, he had already dropped to 357 pounds a few months back, openly sharing his goal of losing another 100 pounds so he could “go skydiving with his wife in Sweden, baby.”

The Need a Favor hitmaker has been on a determined weight loss journey since 2023 and recently celebrated a personal milestone while in Europe. “I haven’t been skinny enough to ride a scooter like this in like eight years,” he admitted on Instagram last week. “No, 12. Ten years. Anyway, first time riding a scooter straight through the streets of Berlin.”

Once weighing over 550 pounds, the $16 million pop star has since turned his life around. He’s completed a 5k, traveled overseas for the first time, and dropped below 300 pounds for the first time since childhood. Ultimately, these achievements have been accompanied by special moments, like meeting the UFC heavyweight champion, and another unforgettable encounter with one of his biggest admirers. Who, you ask?

UFC Hall of Famer Joanna Jedrzejczyk, also present at the Paris card, met the 40-year-old artist and shared a photo with him. “Great seeing @jellyroll615 in Paris last night!🥰 He is a true fan of the UFC and I am a true fan of his,” she captioned. Anyway, while Aspinall clearly enjoyed meeting Jelly Roll, he may have unintentionally stolen the spotlight, as Tom Aspinall accidentally spoiled a fellow UFC heavyweight’s special Paris moment. How, you ask?

Tom Aspinall breaks down in Paris

Tom Aspinall and Ante Delija have shared years as teammates, though the Croatian’s road to the UFC took longer than the Manchester native’s. That changed in 2025 when Delija finally made his debut, and he did so in spectacular fashion. Facing Marcin Tybura, who entered the bout riding a two-fight win streak, Delija needed just two minutes and three seconds to deliver a knockout and hand the veteran heavyweight a decisive defeat. It was the kind of explosive finish Dana White thrives on, leaving little doubt that Delija made a strong impression on the UFC CEO in Paris.

For Tom Aspinall, the victory felt just as personal. Cameras captured the heavyweight champion cheering from the crowd with visible pride and even getting emotional as his teammate secured the win. In his post-fight interview, Delija made sure to acknowledge the Manchester native, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the support the 15-3 fighter has given him throughout their time as training partners.

Now, with Tom Aspinall set to defend his title against Ciryl Gane next month at UFC 321, the tables will soon turn. His stablemates, including Delija, are expected to be ringside, cheering him on as he looks to extend his remarkable 33-fight winning streak. That said, do you think Tom Aspinall would be able to defeat the Frenchman?