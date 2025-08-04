Tom Aspinall Put on Alert as Jon Jones’ Olympian Teammate Eyes UFC Takeover

“When one door closes, another one opens”—and that saying couldn’t fit NCAA wrestling star Gable Steveson any better. After coming up short in the NCAA finals against Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Hendrickson, Steveson officially closed the chapter on his collegiate career. In front of a roaring crowd at the Wells Fargo Center, Hendrickson pulled off what many have called the “biggest upset” in NCAA finals history.

But the Apple Valley native didn’t dwell for long. Instead, he set his sights on something bigger: his MMA debut. Why not? The 25-year-old already got his first taste of mixed martial arts when he helped UFC superstar Jon Jones prepare for his title defense against Stipe Miocic last year. Gable Steveson helped sharpen Jones’ wrestling, and that training camp marked his initial step into MMA. Back in March, Steveson, whom Jon Jones trained with in the lead up to his Stipe Miocic fight last year, teased what’s ahead, telling fans he’s “trying to get ready for an MMA career,” and had been sharpening his boxing and jiu-jitsu.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist also mentioned wanting a “face-to-face” meeting with Dana White. Since then, though, updates on his next move have been scarce. Still, the signals are loud and clear. Gable Steveson recently called out reigning heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall and other marquee veterans. Now, the buzz is back again. On Instagram, the former WWE star dropped a series of striking-heavy training clips and photos, showing off his evolving MMA game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gable Steveson (@gable) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

The sessions, held at Minnesota’s La Bodega Fitness and Fight Club under the guidance of respected coach Connor Person, immediately grabbed fans’ attention. Among those watching closely? None other than BJJ legend Craig Jones, who couldn’t stop praising the growing hype around Gable Steveson’s transition. With the Olympic gold medalist’s MMA debut seemingly on the horizon, the anticipation couldn’t be higher. Let’s take a look at what they’re saying.

Fans rally behind Gable Steveson after his bold challenge to UFC champ Tom Aspinall

A few months ago, when the entire MMA world—including Tom Aspinall—blasted Jon Jones for “ducking” a title unification bout, it was Gable Steveson who unexpectedly stepped into the spotlight. Not only did he challenge Tom Aspinall, but he also stood up for Jon Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And once Jon Jones announced his retirement, Gable Steveson didn’t hold back—he escalated things by calling out Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, and Sergei Pavlovich like a true UFC legend, silencing doubters. That bold move confirmed what wrestling fans already knew—Gable Steveson is a generational talent. He’s conquered the wrestling world, and now, all signs point to him being ready for a run inside the Octagon. His presence alone has fans buzzing.

One wrote, “I am scared for everyone in the UFC,” reacting to the Minnesota graduate’s gorilla-like frame. Another couldn’t hold back their excitement, pleading, “UFC please make this happen.” Fans aren’t just excited—they’re making comparisons. On paper, Gable Steveson’s accolades already outshine Daniel Cormier’s at the start of his MMA journey. One fan even commented, “This just might be Daniel Cormier,” referring to Gable Steveson’s sky-high potential. With Olympic gold, NCAA gold, four Big Ten championships, two U-17 world titles, and a Pan American gold medal, his résumé is as stacked as they come.

Another fan imagined the dream matchup: “Ain’t nobody moving like that at heavyweight.” Another fan imagined the dream matchup: “Nobody is moving like that at heavyweight.” If that fight ever materializes, the stakes would be enormous. But realistically, it’s still years away—at least three—if Gable Steveson makes his UFC debut next year. Still, Steveson is already shaking up the UFC scene.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When footage emerged of him drilling a powerful 12–6 elbow on a dummy, even BJJ star Craig Jones took notice. He joked, “That’s illegal, brother,” a playful shot referencing Jon Jones’ infamous disqualification for the same strike. Fans didn’t miss the deeper layer either—Jones and Gordon Ryan, Craig’s rival, are close allies. In the eyes of fans, though, one thing is becoming crystal clear: Gable Steveson might just be the UFC’s “next heavyweight king.”

So, what’s your take on Gable Steveson’s future in the sport? Will the NCAA star rise to meet the fans’ expectations? Drop your thoughts below.