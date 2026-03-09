Tom Aspinall Rubs Salt on Jon Jones’ Wounds While Reviewing UFC White House Card

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall shared an iconic rivalry that never reached its conclusion inside the UFC cage. After months of buildup, ‘Bones’ retired before ever fighting the English juggernaut, and many believed their rivalry would end there. However, it appears their animosity is still alive, as the reigning heavyweight champion made that clear while reacting to Jones’ absence from the White House event.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Looking at the UFC Freedom 250 card, the reigning heavyweight champion seemed impressed with the presented lineup. But even with his compromised eyes, Aspinall noticed that his former nemesis Jon Jones’ name wasn’t there and decided to take a sly dig at ‘Bones.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“What about Jon Jones?” Aspinall asked while reacting to the UFC White House card announcement.

“I thought Jon Jones was on it. Where has he gone? Jon?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent fallout between Jon Jones and Dana White had been public.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UFC CEO pulled no punches while stating the reasons for ‘Bones’ not being in the negotiations for the White House fight, while the former two-division champ went on a full-on rant about White on social media with a series of deleted posts. Was Aspinall not aware of it?

It’s highly unlikely that he was under a rock while the dispute took place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then again, Aspinall and Jon Jones have a history of trolling each other, especially last year when both were about to fight.

For instance, the English juggernaut trolled ‘Bones’ with a rubber duck at the UFC London: Edwards vs Brady event. Later, the former champ also uploaded an eye-patch duck as his X profile picture after Ciryl Gane poked Aspinall’s eye at UFC 321.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, it can be said that the heavyweight champ mocked Jones once again by rubbing salt in his wounds as Dana White snubbed him from the White House spectacle. But Aspinall didn’t stop there.

After taking a dig at Jones, he also reacted to the Freedom 250 card, which he found to be decent.

“So that’s it, no prelims. Just that,” Aspinall added in his video. “I thought they were gonna do Topuria vs Makhachev, that’s what I thought. And they were gonna do Pereira vs Jones. I mean, they are still decent fights. They are still alright.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the Manchester native said it’s an alright card for June 14, fans didn’t exactly echo his thoughts as they revolted against the lineup. However, we can clearly see which fight Aspinall’s interest would lie in, and he was quick to react to that matchup as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Aspinall reacts to Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane fight, aims to seek vengeance

At some point, UFC fans believed Tom Aspinall vs Alex Pereira was just a dream matchup. But now, there’s a real chance we could see that fight.

‘Poatan’ is set to clash with ‘Bon Gamin’ on June 14 with the interim heavyweight title on the line, and the winner would be guaranteed a shot at the Englishman whenever he returns.

Thinking about the super clash, Aspinall is definitely excited to share the cage with the Brazilian legend and aims to defeat him. The reigning heavyweight champ also wants to finish the unfinished business with Ciryl Gane, seeking revenge after the Frenchman’s eye poke severely damaged his sight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m happy with any of them,” Aspinall further stated in his video.

“There’s still a bit of unfinished business there with me and Gane. So, if Pereira wins, fight Pereira first and fight Gane next.”

To be fair, fans would certainly pay attention to an Alex Pereira vs Tom Aspinall showdown, since ‘Poatan’ would have the chance to become the first three-division champion. But that would mean Ciryl Gane would taste defeat at the White House card.

Now, with that outcome in mind, would the UFC actually provide him another title shot? Or would the winner of Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Alexander Volkov get the opportunity instead?

That said, what do you think the title scenario in the heavyweight division will turn out to be? Would Aspinall face Pereira or Gane next? Let us know in the comments section below.