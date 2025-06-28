Tom Aspinall Rules Out Fight With 2 Top UFC Contenders for Personal Reason

Tom Aspinall may be the UFC’s newest undisputed heavyweight king, but that doesn’t mean he’s out to demolish every rated challenger standing in his way. The Briton has made it known that he wants to fight again—and soon. But, as the UFC prepares to restart the division after months of Jon Jones-related delays, Aspinall has drawn an unexpected line in the sand. And it has nothing to do with rankings or title shots.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the Briton revealed a rule he secretly follows: he will never fight someone he has invited to his home. That line is not negotiable for Tom Aspinall, a fighter known for his methodical and disciplined approach. It is a personal boundary, not a promotional one.

And, in a sport where friendships frequently take a back seat to matchmaking, his determination to protect a few connections surely stands out. But what exactly does that mean in practice? For starters, it rules out fights with three heavyweight contenders: Mick Parkin (No. 12), Ante Delija (newly signed), and Martin Buday (No. 14).

This rule may sound odd in a competitive division like heavyweight, but for Tom Aspinall, it’s a matter of values—keeping some lines intact regardless of how the rankings shake out. It’s also a silent reflection of the type of champion he aspires to be—someone who won’t sacrifice what’s important for a paycheck or a tick on his record.

With plenty of credible opponents remaining in the top ten, including Ciryl Gane, who appears to be next in line, and Jailton Almeida breathing down his neck, Tom Aspinall can afford to hold that line without stopping his momentum.

Make no mistake: momentum is what he’s seeking. After being forced to sit out much of 2024 due to the Jon Jones circus, Aspinall is eager to make up for lost time. He plans to fight at least twice this year and is already discussing his next fights. But did he ever get the slightest idea that he might become champion without even lifting a finger? Well, according to the Briton, there were a few subtle hints.

Tom Aspinall reveals the exact moment he knew Jon Jones wouldn’t fight

Tom Aspinall may have appeared calm and composed during the lengthy delays, but he wasn’t completely oblivious. While the fight world waited for Jon Jones to make up his mind, the Briton quietly gathered signs that the end was approaching. The truth eventually emerged from an unlikely source—Thailand. And after he connected the dots, it was difficult to remain positive about the long-awaited confrontation with ‘Bones.’

During his conversation with Ariel Helwani, Aspinall admitted that he had people close to Jones’ Thailand network feeding him information. “A few weeks ago. Everybody seemed to think that Jon was playing this game of ‘Let’s make Tom not think I’m giving him the fight, and then I’ll just spring it on him’. But the MMA community, at the highest level, is a pretty small world,” he said.

The world began murmuring to him about Jones’s behavior abroad—laid-back, disengaged, and anything but a man in fight mode. “From the behavior he’s doing outside the Octagon, he’s not going to fight anytime soon.” Those weren’t vague suspicions. These were firsthand accounts from people who had witnessed the events unfold. Still, Aspinall continued to do what he always does: train, keep sharp, and be prepared.

“No vacations, no days off,” he stated, outlining a complete year of discipline and uncertainty. And maybe that’s what made Jones’ retirement a little less painful—Aspinall didn’t just fall into the title. He earned it through the patience, work ethic, and awareness that distinguish great champions from contenders who simply appear when the lights turn on.