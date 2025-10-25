Tom Aspinall Rushed to Abu Dhabi Hospital After Serious Eye Injury Caused by Ciryl Gane at UFC 321

After sitting on the sidelines for well over a year, Tom Aspinall may not have imagined the kind of return he had at UFC 321. For the first time in his UFC run, the Englishman got his nose busted open by Ciryl Gane, who looked fresh in the opening round. However, the round did not even end when ‘Bon Gamin’ accidentally poked Aspinall in both of his eyes, and reports claim that some medical treatment in Abu Dhabi was taken after the fight.

According to a report by MMA reporter Alex Behunin, Ciryl Gane‘s eye poke on Tom Aspinall was so severe that he had to be transported to the hospital. It’s not surprising to hear that because the eye pokes were pretty intense, and the replay made it evident. Aspinall needed a lot of time to try to get back to the fight, but the heavyweight champion could not continue. Also, Dana White confirmed this report when he said, “He’s on his way to the hospital,” during the post-fight press conference.

Well, the fight ended in a no-contest, and as soon as the referee waved off the fight, fans were intrigued to know if Tom Aspinall would lose the belt since he could not continue. But Daniel Cormier, during the post-fight interview, would reveal that the heavyweight title is going nowhere, so yes, the heavyweight belt will remain with the Salford native.

Ciryl Gane was devastated when he learned that the fight was not going to continue. But Tom Aspinall was angry about something else. The English star took offense at the way the fans treated him after the fight, and he even sounded off on them. Let’s take a look at that front.

Tom Aspinall was angry with the booing fans

Tom Aspinall had been facing the wrath of the UFC fans in Abu Dhabi ever since the pre-fight press conference. But those jeers from the fans did not lower his confidence in any way, and it seems like he was enjoying being the bad guy, even though he has a gentlemanly nature. However, there seems to be a limit to the patience level of Aspinall because he finally snapped at those fans.

The heavyweight champion was struggling to see things clearly from his right eye as he spoke to Daniel Cormier in the post-fight interview. The fans kept booing him, and that is when Tom Aspinall clapped back at those jeers, claiming that he did nothing wrong. “Guys, I just f—ing got poked knuckle deep in the eyeball. What the f—? Why’re you booing? What am I supposed to do about it? I didn’t f—ing poke. I can’t see.”

What happens now? Well, we don’t know that yet. We’ll have to wait for further updates on the medical procedure that will follow after these eye pokes. Nevertheless, there is a chance that this fight happens once again, but it’s Dana White‘s call. Let us know what you think in the comments down below.