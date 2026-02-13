Tom Aspinall’s Surgeon Reflects on Jarring Details About UFC Champ’s Eye Injury

A few days ago, Tom Aspinall underwent double eye surgery, taking a massive first step toward his comeback. But as fans celebrate the Brit’s imminent return, it turns out the procedure was brutal enough to raise serious concern. Now, the surgeon himself has finally broken his silence, revealing details of the heavyweight champ’s eye surgery.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After Ciryl Gane brutally poked Tom Aspinall’s eye at UFC 321, the English MMA fighter has been under medical scrutiny in his hometown of Manchester, England. There, the heavyweight kingpin has been undergoing meticulously planned treatment under some of the best doctors available. Following Aspinall’s surgery on both eyes in a single day, his doctor, Shafiq Rehman, has finally come forward and revealed the exact issues he treated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Aspinall’s doctor finally breaks the silence on the devastating eye injury

“Obviously, Tom’s had quite a serious injury. It was a significant eye poke that led to a few different issues. He also has visual field defects,” Dr. Rehman said in an in-depth article by Uncrowned.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the unversed, Tom Aspinall has been suffering from a rare medical condition called bilateral traumatic Brown’s syndrome. If that medical term sounds overwhelming, it essentially means the heavyweight champ has been dealing with double vision layered with constant blurriness. The Frenchman dug his fingers deep into the English powerhouse’s eye muscles, which ultimately caused the jarring condition.

Ahead of the surgery, the Uncrowned article also revealed that Aspinall struggled to track movements and even had difficulty playing with his kids. That shows just how severe the damage was. But that is far from the end of it, as managing the condition became a daily battle. The 32-year-old had to apply 32 eye drops a day just to keep his eyes properly moisturized. Unreal. And even now, the struggle continues as he sees persistent black spots in his vision.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“Right now, I’ve got a black spot in my eye, and it’s there constantly. The knee is annoying when you’re trying to move, but when you sit down, it’s completely fine. With the eye, as long as I’m awake, it’s constantly there, reminding you of the situation you’re in,” Aspinall added.

Imago UFC 321: Aspinall v Gane ABU DHABI, UAE – OCTOBER 25: Tom Aspinall red of UK competes against French fighter Ciryl Gane blue in the Mens heavyweight category during the UFC 321 Mixed Martial Arts event held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on October 25, 2025. Waleed Zein / Anadolu Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxWaleedxZeinx

Here, the heavyweight champ referred to how he blew out his knee during the Curtis Blaydes fight at the 2022 London Fight Night card, an injury that still lingers alongside his current eye issues. This time is definitely tough for Tom as he battles through multiple setbacks. Even so, he chose to lead by example, as the Brit has already made his way back to training.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heavyweight champ goes back to training

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, it’s still unclear how much time Tom Aspinall will need before he returns to the Octagon. And judging by the jarring details, he might not even compete this year. Despite that uncertainty, the Manchester native is not missing a beat in training. However, it’s not as smooth as it once was.

“Every time I try to change direction, it’s very disorienting. The best way I can describe it is that it feels like I’m standing on a boat. I get really dizzy, and it’s very difficult to focus on the area I’m attacking. It’s like I don’t know where I’m going,” Aspinall added, according to the Uncrowned article.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s definitely tough for someone like Aspinall, who’s used to going hard on the pads without hesitation. Still, it’s a step forward, one that could gradually build momentum for the heavyweight champ as he hopefully starts seeing more positive results down the line. But while the British juggernaut fights his way back to full health, the heavyweight division cannot stay frozen, and there are definitely some options the UFC can explore.

That said, what do you think about Tom Aspinall’s condition? Is he truly going to make steady progress moving forward? Let us know in the comments section below.