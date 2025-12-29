Tom Aspinall Signals Delay for Ciryl Gane Rematch in Latest Surgery Update

It’s been more than two months since the UFC 321 main event descended into chaos, yet clarity on a rematch remains elusive. Ciryl Gane’s accidental eye poke on Tom Aspinall during their October 24 clash in Abu Dhabi brought the bout to a premature halt. Naturally, calls for a do-over dominated the discussion.

However, ‘The Honey Badger’ revealed serious damage to his eyes, causing persistent vision issues. As fans wait for Aspinall to undergo the procedure, recover, and make his return, it has become clear that a comeback isn’t imminent. Aspinall recently provided an update on his surgery—one that all but confirmed further delays.

Tom Aspinall has a second surgery lined up for January

“That’s the plan,” Tom Aspinall said in his latest YouTube video when asked about a potential rematch with Gane following his surgery. “By the time this is going out, I probably have had one surgery on one side already.” However, one procedure won’t be enough. ‘The Honey Badger’ will need to go under the knife once more in January.

“Next surgery’s coming mid-January. So we’re working towards getting back, and that’s the plan,” he concluded in the video. With Aspinall not medically cleared to train, another surgery still pending, and a full training camp required before any rematch, the bout now appears likely to be pushed well into 2026 if not further.

While Aspinall navigates this recovery process, Ciryl Gane has already resumed training. “Still no date or opponent yet… but we keep grinding and training hard before the holidays,” Ciryl Gane wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself working alongside fellow heavyweight Tai Tuivasa.

Tom Aspinall with post event media during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Etihad Campus, SportCity, Manchester, England on the 27 July 2024.

Gane’s comment hints that Aspinall may not necessarily be next, aligning with the champion’s prolonged road back. Aspinall, however, took issue with the update. “No s—t there’s not a date yet,” he fired back. “I’m not medically cleared to fight and about to have surgery thanks to your disgusting fingernails.”

“I’ll be back to smash your face in soon you cheat,” he added. Despite Aspinall’s repeated assurances, only time will tell when the rematch materializes. For now, the heavyweight champion even appears to be entertaining the idea of an early retirement.

‘The Honey Badger’ has four more years left

Even though many fighters in the heavyweight division and across the UFC fight in their 40s, Tom Aspinall doesn’t see himself doing the same. “Some heavyweights go to their early forties,” Aspinall said. “That’s not what I want to do.”

Instead, the heavyweight champion is focused on balance: success, health, and enjoyment. “First and foremost, if I’m winning, and if I’m safe and healthy, I want to keep going. If I’m enjoying it, that’s massive. It’s a tough sport.”

At just 32, Aspinall is firmly in his prime, but he’s already aware of the mental toll the sport can take. “I love it right now. I think when you stop loving it, you probably shouldn’t do it anymore,” he explained. As for when the final day might come, Aspinall has the number.

“I’d like to cap it at like 35, 36 maybe.”

Clearly, Tom Aspinall doesn’t have a lot of years left in his fighting career. And even in the time he has, it appears that he will have to sit out for the next several months. When do you think the rematch will happen?