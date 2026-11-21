Tom Aspinall’s long-awaited UFC return is facing another worrying setback. More than a year after a brutal eye poke forced him out of action, the former heavyweight champion is still dealing with serious vision problems, and a new report suggests the damage may be affecting his everyday life in ways fans did not realize.

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MMA journalist Petesy Carroll revealed that Aspinall has reportedly been missing people’s hands when they try to shake his hand at the gym.

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“He comes into the gym sometimes and completely misses your (expletive) hand, and everyone in the gym is trying to make it normal,” Carroll said.

Imago UFC 321: Aspinall v Gane ABU DHABI, UAE – OCTOBER 25: Tom Aspinall red of UK competes against French fighter Ciryl Gane blue in the Mens heavyweight category during the UFC 321 Mixed Martial Arts event held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on October 25, 2025. Waleed Zein / Anadolu Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxWaleedxZeinx

The Briton has not stepped inside the Octagon since a brutal eye poke from Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 in October 2025. At the time, it looked like an injury that might keep him out temporarily. Instead, it has turned into a nightmare recovery that has now kept the Brit out of competition for more than a year.

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The 33-year-old was eventually diagnosed with traumatic bilateral Brown syndrome, a rare condition that can cause double vision and restrict eye movement. The situation was even more serious than initially understood, with Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn revealing that Aspinall has undergone multiple eye surgeries and came dangerously close to losing his vision.

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Carroll’s comments give an even clearer picture of just how difficult the past year has been for the former champion. Behind the scenes, those closest to the heavyweight reportedly became genuinely concerned that the injury could end his career.

“Around him was so acutely aware that he might not fight again. You know, it was like that was a real thing,” the MMA journalist continued. “He’s coming into the gym to try and work at that stage. He’s like trying to show everyone like, oh, no, I’m fine.”

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That uncertainty has reportedly taken an emotional toll on Tom Aspinall as well.

“I think his heart’s been broken by getting his hopes up. And everyone around them getting their hopes up,” Carroll added.

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There is at least some reason for Tom Aspinall and his fans to remain hopeful. The former champion recently shared footage of himself sparring in the gym, offering the clearest sign yet that he is still working toward a return after more than a year on the sidelines.

But sparring is one thing. Getting medically cleared to compete is another. The Briton has revealed that he will undergo “further tests” in January to determine whether his vision has recovered enough for a potential comeback.

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When a fan asked him on social media when he would fight again, the former champion simply replied, “Further tests late January.”

Until those tests are complete, however, nothing is guaranteed. The 33-year-old vacated the heavyweight title in September, while Ciryl Gane went on to become the undisputed champion after beating Alex Pereira on the White House card in June and later defending the belt against Josh Hokit at UFC 334.

That has made Tom Aspinall’s recovery the biggest factor in determining what comes next. The sparring footage has given fans a reason to believe a comeback is possible, but the latest revelation about him struggling to see people’s hands shows there are still major questions surrounding his vision.

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Tom Aspinall could return straight to the heavyweight title picture

If Tom Aspinall gets the green light to compete again, he could have a clear path straight back to the heavyweight title picture. A title shot against Ciryl Gane would make sense given Aspinall’s standing in the division, and Dana White has already made it clear that the UFC intends to keep the door open for him.

“Our deal with him is when you’re ready, call us,” White said at the UFC 334 press conference when asked about the former champion’s situation.

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Ciryl Gane, meanwhile, does not yet have a date locked in for his next title defense, which leaves the heavyweight picture relatively open. The Frenchman most recently defeated Hokit by unanimous decision, and ‘The Incredible Hok’ wasted no time calling for a rematch after suffering the first defeat of his career and falling to 10-1.

Dana White, however, floated a different option, suggesting a matchup with Alex Pereira could be “fun” if ‘Poatan’ gets past Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 next month in Las Vegas, which according to many would be a really tough task. That could be exactly what Tom Aspinall needs.

If his January tests go well and he is medically cleared, the former champion could find himself with a direct route back to the belt he was forced to vacate. With Ciryl Gane’s next title defense still up in the air, the timing could work perfectly for the Briton.

However, none of it matters if his vision is not good enough for him to compete. The latest report about him is a stark reminder that his return is still far from certain. For now, Tom Aspinall’s health has to come before any potential title fight.