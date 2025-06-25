Tom Aspinall’s Father Issues Blunt Response to Dana White’s UFC for “Poor Man Management” With Jon Jones Debacle

Tom Aspinall‘s long and winding journey to the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship should have ended with a huge victory. Instead, it concluded in silence, interrupted only by a late-night text rather than a championship call or celebration. After nearly 600 days of chasing a unification fight with Jon Jones, Aspinall’s long-awaited moment arrived with no belt, no attention, and no proper recognition.

At a post-fight press conference in Baku, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed Jones’ retirement while also declaring Tom Aspinall the new champion. That was it. For Andy Aspinall—Tom’s father, coach, and the man who guided him through a career full of surgeries, disappointments, and self-doubt—the UFC’s handling of that moment was more than disappointing. It was an insult.

“Hunter [Campbell] texted me, saying, ‘Dana has just announced that Tom is the champ,'” Andy told Petesy Carroll of Uncrowned. “It was the same message he had sent Tom.” The news, which arrived at midnight in England, was met with confusion and disbelief rather than tears of joy.

“I sent a message back saying, ‘I can’t think of a worse way you could have done it,'” he said. “I don’t know if ‘pathetic’ is the word—I just feel they didn’t think about it.” Andy was not done. He made it clear that this was more than just a communication issue; it was a reflection of how the UFC occasionally blunders when dealing with its athletes.

“For me, the heavyweight championship of an organization is quite a big thing,” he said. “And I don’t think Tom deserved to find out at a press conference in the middle of the night.” After everything they’d gone through—the endless rehab, the near-misses, the overly long interim tag—it was a dull, anticlimactic moment for a fighter who deserved better.

“We just happened to be awake at the time,” Andy said, annoyed. “It’s poor man management of both Jones and Tom.” Despite his criticism, Andy highlighted that his problem is not with any particular person but with the system. According to him, the Dana White-led promotion just doesn’t do things right sometimes. Although some would argue that it was Jones’ legal woes that led to the situation.

But still, it’s a pointed remark from someone who is more than just a coach or a father—he’s been a part of this trip since the beginning. The pain was not just about timing but also about meaning. There was no ceremony or build-up—just a text, and a moment that could have been spectacular became forgettable in an instant.

Now, it is all upon Tom Aspinall to make his reign a memorable one by making a spectacular title defense. But with Jon Jones out of the picture, who will he end up facing now? Well, the answer to that has also been provided by Andy Aspinall.

Team Tom Aspinall reveals the next possible opponent for the new champion

After voicing his dissatisfaction with how the UFC handled Tom Aspinall’s title promotion, Andy Aspinall wasted no time in moving on to what comes next. Despite the underwhelming announcement, there is still a heavyweight title to defend, and the coach believes the answer, while not ideal, is obvious. “If I think about it logically… it’s probably going to be Ciryl Gane,” he said.

“[Francis] Ngannou’s under contract with somebody else… [Jailton] Almeida keeps saying he wants to fight, but it’s probably not going to be him. Tom’s already fought and beat No. 2 through No. 5.” In a thin pool of new challengers, Ciryl Gane appears to rise by default. However, Andy is not convinced by the idea. “He’s been given two title fights and lost both,” he stated.

Gane’s obvious vulnerability against grapplers is well known, and Andy believes the Frenchman does not deserve another shot. “I just don’t know if he’s the right person,” he said, “but maybe he’s the logical fight to make.” That hesitance stems from honesty, not disrespect. It’s evident that Team Aspinall wants the fight to be meaningful—something that feels earned, not manufactured. But what do you think? Who will the next opponent be? Let us know in the comments.