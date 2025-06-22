Tom Aspinall’s 3 Biggest Threats Emerge as Jon Jones Retires Before Breaking UFC Heavyweight’s Biggest Record

Jon Jones has officially retired from mixed martial arts, marking the end of one of the UFC’s most iconic careers. The announcement came during Dana White’s appearance at the much-awaited UFC Baku press conference in Baku, Azerbaijan. The head honcho confirmed that Jones, who previously defended the heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic, will not return for the long-awaited unification showdown with Tom Aspinall.

It is a tough pill to swallow for both fans and fighters, as ‘Bones’ leaves with a 28-1 record, leaving questions unanswered and history incomplete, as he was just 58 days away from surpassing Cain Velasquez‘s record for the longest heavyweight title reign. The fallout of the sudden retirement? Tom Aspinall is now the undisputed heavyweight champion, despite never unifying the title with its prior holder.

With Jones out and the title picture wide open, a new group of competitors has emerged—three names who offer the most immediate and serious threats to the Briton’s rule. So, who are they? Let’s find out!

Ciryl Gane

Ciryl Gane is more than just the most obvious opponent for Tom Aspinall; he’s also the biggest puzzle. The kind of puzzle you can’t push your way through. He’s fluid, calculated, and makes fighting appear effortless. With only two losses, ‘Bon Gaming’ has established himself as one of the most technically proficient heavyweights in UFC history.

He hits without getting hit, and he does it all with ease, with a striking accuracy of 70%. ‘Bon Gamin’ puts opponents at bay with a combination of footwork, distance control, and clever shot selection, frequently racking up points while frustrating less skilled opponents. Aspinall vs. Gane is a clash of styles, and that’s what makes it so fascinating.

However, Gane’s grace inside the cage is not without risks. Tom Aspinall is a pressure fighter. He does not allow opponents room to breathe. Brendan Schaub once said, “He’s not going to outstrike [Gane], but I think his speed and pressure would be a problem.”

That is the key here. If Aspinall can cut the gap and make it gritty, Gane’s rhythm could be thrown off. Otherwise, the Frenchman may just execute a masterclass in movement and deliver a major upset.

Alexander Volkov

Then there’s Alexander Volkov. Towering, experienced, and dangerous at all ranges. He has 38 wins on his resume, 24 of those by knockout, and can knock you out with one clean shot. And at 6’7″ with an 80-inch reach, he knows how to use his stature to control space. He’s more than just a striker; he’s a tactician in the cage, capable of maintaining his composure and sticking to a sound game plan for five rounds.

After all, he’s previously faced some of the best in the division and knows how to handle a storm. Of course, Aspinall has previously fought and defeated Volkov already, submitting him in the first round back in 2022. However, that fight was brief, and ‘Drago’ has most certainly studied every detail of it since.

The 36-year-old, with his years of experience and a desire for redemption, possesses the savvy and range that might put Aspinall’s growth to the test. A rematch would not just be about vengeance; it would also be about determining whether the gap has decreased or expanded since their first meeting.

Sergei Pavlovich

And the third biggest threat is none other than Sergei Pavlovich, who not only wins but also destroys. Pavlovich has 19 wins and 15 knockouts, for an insane 79% KO percentage. His power has the potential to turn fights—and careers—on their heads in an instant.

Despite being knocked out in the first round by Aspinall at UFC 295, the 33-year-old remains a contender for the title. Why? Because his style forces you to fight perfectly, and most don’t. Fighters like Pavlovich are always dangerous, regardless of what has happened previously. With one clean punch, the lights go out.

This type of threat forces everyone, including Tom Aspinall, to fight cautiously. The question isn’t whether Pavlovich can outperform him. The question is whether Aspinall can stay out of the chaos long enough to put his game into action. If they run it back, you can be sure it will be all fireworks.

The Wild Card: Francis Ngannou

Finally, there’s the wild card. Francis Ngannou. The former UFC heavyweight champion and current PFL kingpin sent shockwaves through the crowd when he turned up at at UFC Atlanta, casually supporting Kamaru Usman, reigniting all the rumors. He isn’t back. Not yet. But the door is not locked.

Jon Jones himself stated Ngannou may return “if he comes in humble” and described him as someone who “brings eyes,” suggesting Dana White might make way for him after all. But the UFC CEO, as usual, keeps his cards tight. When asked about Ngannou’s return, he simply said, “Probably not.”

Even so, Ngannou’s team hasn’t ruled out a UFC-PFL co-promotion, which would be unique but not impossible. If Francis Ngannou returns, all bets are off. The power, the presence, the plot—it’s all there. For now, Aspinall’s title reign is secure. However, with four threats approaching, one of which is the scariest heavyweight puncher alive, the calm won’t last forever.