Tom Brady Makes His UFC GOAT Pick as Jon Jones vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Debate Continues

Tom Brady is familiar with the GOAT discussions, as he was often at the center of one in the NFL. This time around, the seven-time champion was invited to give his opinion on a completely different sport. The talk pivoted to mixed martial arts and the UFC’s most lasting issue.

Influencer Nina Marie Daniele posed the question of who is the greatest of all time in the UFC. Brady did not pick just one fighter, but rather he mentioned the two names that have been recognized as the cream of the crop in the sport. Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov, thus presenting a very uncommon double answer to a debate that barely, if ever, allows for one.

When Nina Marie Daniele asked him point-blank, “Who is your GOAT at UFC?” Tom Brady responded without hesitation, saying, “Jon Jones and Khabib, love both,” name-checking Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov in one concise answer.

Tom Brady’s response gave a lot of importance to the fact that it showed a GOAT judging another era-defining standard of greatness.

The dual pick seemed less like fence-sitting and more like an acknowledgment that greatness in MMA does not follow a single formula. Even if it is judged by someone who spent two decades redefining it in his own sport, like Brady did.

Brady’s answer also quietly underlined a larger dilemma facing the UFC right now. Khabib Nurmagomedov has been retired for years. While Jon Jones, though officially active, has spent long stretches away from competition.

By pointing to two names from the past, or at least the edge of it. Tom Brady unintentionally raised an uncomfortable question: is the UFC currently lacking a clear, active GOAT figure?

An era defined by talent, not dominance

The dispute about who would be the greatest fighter in UFC’s history has always remained intense but in 2025, the situation has become even more complicated. The UFC that features a very skilled and talented roster doesn’t have a GOAT currently. The titleholders are the main figures of their respective divisions, but none of them have the same kind of charisma as the legends of the past such as Jon Jones or Khabib Nurmagomedov. The current era, which is characterized by frequent changes in the identity of the titleholders and quick emergence of the new contenders, has brought about a situation where the distinction of a fighter can’t be easily defined.

Islam Makhachev, who is at present the number one in the UFC pound-for-pound list, has proved his worth with victories at UFC 322 showing the kind of consistent excellence that may one day lead him to be considered as one of the greatest in the history of the sport. Valentina Shevchenko is still an example of technical superiority and longevity in the women’s division. Alongside that, new talents like Khamzat Chimaev are climbing the rankings very fast but still, they have not reached a level which could make them a true legend. The mix of frequent changes of champions, moving between divisions, and the inflow of fresh talent makes it pretty hard for one fighter to acquire the undisputed GOAT title in today’s UFC.

The UFC currently lacks an active fighter whose dominance is universally accepted. Until someone emerges who can combine elite skill with sustained longevity, much like Jon Jones or Khabib Nurmagomedov, the debate over the modern-day GOAT will remain unresolved. But for now, greatness continues to be measured against history, not the present.