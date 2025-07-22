Tony Ferguson, Mike Perry, and UFC Stars Crack Up Over American Actor’s Painful Confession

For many years, Mario Lopez has been the poster child for eternal youth. Whether it’s his sculpted jawline, tireless work ethic, or unwavering smile, the man never appears to age. But, in a shocking twist, Lopez simply gave fans a brutally honest look at what’s actually going on beneath the surface, and the internet, particularly the MMA community, had a lot to say.

Lopez recently shared a short video on Instagram showing him sweating and breathing heavily, standing still but clearly exhausted. It wasn’t a dramatic reveal, however, it was hilarious. Why? Because with self-deprecating humor, he joked, “Mentally I’m still 27, humor wise I’m 11, but physically I’m pretty sure I fought in the Civil War.”

To make things even funnier, he wrote in the caption, “The only thing that lets me know I’m alive, is the pain shooting down my neck.” Seeing the ever-so-young actor act like the 51-year-old that he is, the MMA community wasted no time getting in. Tony Ferguson commented, “😂 growing pains.”

Meanwhile, Mike Perry transformed the Civil War phrase into fight prep: “Civil War knowledge means you’ll win a fight quickly 👌🏼 🔥.” Other fighters such as Fluffy Hernandez and Gillian Robertson added their own laughing emojis to the mix, joining in on the fun and echoing the shared aches of anyone who has pushed their body to its limits.

Whether in discomfort or not, Lopez is nowhere near slowing down. In the last two years, he has added executive producer credits to his resume (Get Him Back for Christmas, The Golden Boy), starred in the upcoming firefighter-themed A Christmas Spark, and continued to host his radio show, On with Mario Lopez.

With an estimated net worth of $35 million, the man is certainly still winning, even if his neck says otherwise. But yes, when Mario Lopez makes a joke about feeling old, it has a different impact. It is the perfect indicator that even the fittest icons are susceptible to wear and strain. However, that does not stop him from following his love and passion for Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Despite his aging body, Mario Lopez trains with Justin Flores

Jokes aside, Mario Lopez is not slowing down. While his most recent Instagram post poked fun at aging, he continues to get onto the mats and test his limits. Lopez recently trained with renowned coach Justin Flores, one of the sharpest grappling brains around. Flores, a black belt in Judo and BJJ with extensive wrestling experience, is a top-tier teacher sought after by MMA champions.

Training with someone like him is no easy decision, as it requires considerable preparation, and Lopez is clearly still chasing more than just workouts. Lopez competes in BJJ, unlike other celebrities, who treat it as a side hobby. He doesn’t just wear the gi; he earned it. Lopez was promoted to purple belt in 2022 following a string of gold medal victories, and he continues to compete against actual opponents at tournaments.

Training under Flores is the kind of move you make when you want to improve your skills and not just to stay fit. And with a wrestling experience stretching back to his childhood, Lopez has the foundation to make it count. Under the Gracie Barra banner, Mario Lopez surrounds himself with excellent training partners and is not afraid to take on new challenges. The pain may be real, but so is the work. Age may slow the body, but it has not dampened his competitive spirit. The dude still turns up and continues to grind.