Tony Ferguson Plans UFC Return With Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov Callout for White House Card

Next year, at the White House, could we see a fight we never thought we would see? Tony Ferguson just made some bold claims for the June 14, 2026, event, and if he has his way, we could get one of the two best fights that never happened. Yet. The ex-UFC star wants one of his two biggest rivals – McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov – at the premiere event.

Conor McGregor and ‘El Cucuy’ have unfinished business from back when they were stablemates at the same management. Now, people are anticipating a comeback for ‘The Notorious’ at the White House event next year. The Irish fighter made his demands crystal clear, and those have the UFC fandom in stitches. He asked for $100 million alongside 100 Golden VISAs for himself and his “family and friends.” Although the UFC still hasn’t floated an official card for the event, Ferguson is very eager for a match-up with ‘The Notorious.’

Tony Ferguson wants Khabib or Conor

The former interim lightweight champion has already packed his gloves for the event at White House South Lawn, expected to take place on June 14th next year. His fight opponent, however, is still in talks. And it looks like Tony Ferguson has a vision, as he gears up for a comeback from his 8-fight loss streak.

When asked whether Ferguson believed McGregor would make a comeback, ‘El Cucuy’ made his plans clear. “Well, I’m going to be real. There’s only two people that I want to go and fight, regardless of where it’s going to be. And the interesting fights that are going to be like that would be either Conor or Khabib. I think regardless of what happens, I mean, it’s going to sell tickets,” Ferguson told Helen Yee Sports.

While Dana White has yet to confirm his plans for ‘The Notorious,’ we’ll likely see a potential matchup with the Celtic king. However, Ferguson seemed more interested in a ‘rematch’ with the Dagestani maestro, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“But you put me up there with Khabib at the White House, and I guarantee you guys are going to have fireworks. You have Khabib–Tony round six. We’ll make it happen,” Ferguson teased the hyped fight that never got to see the light of day. The two top-ranked lightweights have been matched up five times, all ill-fated, before Nurmagomedov hung up his boots.

However, a cursed spell eclipsed all the times the lightweights were to face each other. The Eagle pulled out the first time due to a rib injury, while Ferguson pulled the plug on the 2nd fight after blood and fluid in his lungs. A brutal weight cut saga from the Dagestani wrestler cancelled the third fight, while ‘El Cucuy’ sustained a brutal knee injury to end the 4th fight. An April 18, 2020, date was floated for the fifth match-up before COVID-19 swept across the globe.

Whether this sixth potential tease would take place is in high speculation, too, as the Dagestani AKA coach reveals his perspective on the White House event.

Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts a US-heavy atmosphere

This is the first time in history that the White House is hosting a sports event. With fewer on-site crowds for obvious safety concerns of the President, the fight night would be more of a spectacle than a serious title chase. And so, Nurmagomedov’s foresight on the event doesn’t reveal an extremely inclusive environment.

The Dagestani wrestler operating out of AKA believes that the fights would be set up to feature American fighters in the spotlight, fighting for their country against other challengers. For an event at the White House meant to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience, Russian fighters in the mix is possible, but not what the promotion would desire.

“I think if you’re making White House fights, it has to be more American fighters,” the Eagle explained. “I think it has to be more American fighters. It’s very interesting. If a Georgian fighter fights against Russian fighter, it’s not interesting in front of White House. It has to be something like American fighters representing a country, and they fight against other guys. It has to be like this, the way I see it.”

However, Islam Makhachev might find himself in the mix, given the hype he would command, and because Dana White has refuted any claims of the event being Americans vs. the rest of the world. Moreover, undisputed heavyweight champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones also expressed his enthusiasm for being a part of the event, although White doesn’t approve of that. Michael Chandler is also among the potential fighters looking in, especially for a rematch with McGregor after their fight got cancelled last year. Which match-ups are you most excited for?