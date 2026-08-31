Tony Ferguson Shares Life Advice His Late Mother Gave Him in Emotional Funeral Tribute

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson recently shared an emotional tribute to his late mother, Vera Ferguson, after laying her to rest. The mixed martial arts legend revealed the profound final words of wisdom he plans to carry for the rest of his life. This deeply personal farewell featured powerful imagery from her recent burial service.

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The 42-year-old fighter posted a heartbreaking series of photos from the funeral, including a poignant image of him and his son kneeling before Vera’s casket. He also shared pictures of himself sitting vigil nearby, quietly mourning her passing. These solemn moments led to a highly physical act of devotion at the gravesite.

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Ferguson revealed he personally helped cover his mother with soil during the burial service. He described this physical labor as a final, loving act of service to the woman who profoundly shaped his life. He subsequently shared the exact guidance she imparted to him on social media.

“Honor To Serve You Cap’ 🫡,” he wrote in the caption. “Mission❤️‍acylAccomplished ✝️ we love you mom 🫂 Safe & Sound In The Ground 🙏 My mom said to me “If you want love give love, you want hate give hate, you want happiness… Give happiness.” VF.

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“Stood guard & helped cover her with soil 🥇 Was nice to have our time Mom before they covered you ❤️‍acyl -Anthony 🕊️”

Tony Ferguson previously announced that Vera had passed away, but the circumstances of her death are unknown and have not been publicly confirmed. The 42-year-old has faced plenty of adversity throughout his fighting career, but the death of his mother is a far more personal battle.

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Especially since Vera Ferguson also played an essential role in Tony’s quest to become one of MMA’s most well-known figures.

‘El Cucuy’ was born Anthony Armand Ferguson Padilla in Oxnard, California, into a Mexican family. Tony’s surname “Padilla” came from his biological father, who reportedly abandoned him and his mother when he was still in kindergarten. Vera Ferguson then remarried a man of Scottish origin, and Tony adopted the surname Ferguson.

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Ferguson has previously stated that his parents relocated him from California to Michigan, which he considers the “biggest blessing in the world”. That relocation became a watershed moment for him, as he decided to pursue martial arts and eventually built a professional MMA career, compiling a legendary 12-fight win streak in the UFC’s lightweight division.

However, Tony Ferguson’s later UFC years were far more difficult. ‘El Cucuy’ was one of the top stars in the lightweight division before dropping an eight-fight losing streak that ended his time with the promotion.

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However, he continued to fight in various combat sports, most recently fighting Arman Tsarukyan in a freestyle wrestling match at RAF 10 in June 2026. For now, Tony Ferguson does not have another bout scheduled. And it seems like his current focus will obviously be on his family and remembering his mother.

Tony Ferguson previously paid tribute to his late mother

It is worth noting that Tony Ferguson had already shared an emotional tribute to Vera after announcing her passing, describing the impact she had on everyone around her.

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“A devoted grandmother and mother, loving daughter, cherished sister, and dear friend,” Ferguson wrote. “Her warmth, kindness, and generosity touched the lives of all who knew her.

“Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. I love you, Momma. I miss you”.

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The death of Vera Ferguson has left a big void, but there were two different father figures for Tony Ferguson’s identity, too. His Scottish-American stepfather, Jeff Ferguson, raised him in Muskegon, Michigan, and also contributed to the development of Ferguson’s work ethic, which has become an important part of his personality.

‘El Cucuy’ has frequently mentioned being forced to chop and stack wood as a child, crediting those activities with helping him develop the functional strength and unconventional training that became trademarks of his fighting style.

On the other side of his heritage was Ferguson’s biological father, whose Padilla surname represented Tony Ferguson’s Mexican roots. Although the UFC legend’s biological father abandoned him when he was a child, Ferguson used phonebooks and addresses to track him down in 2009 or 2010.

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Their reunion in California was a positive one, with his biological father welcoming him and the two bonding over combat sports. They even talked about striking mechanics, leverage, and the science of “pounds per square inch.”

Both men had played significant roles in shaping Ferguson into the fighter he would become, but Vera’s influence would remain key throughout his life. So for now ‘El Cucuy’ seems to be taking her advice as he mourns her death, making sure he is spreading love as he honors her.

Tony Ferguson’s mother’s death comes at a time when his career has already reached an uncertain stage. He’s been fighting at the highest level for years, and his future in combat sports is uncertain with no fights booked.

Whatever the next chapter holds for the 42-year-old, his mother’s influence on his life and career can’t be separated from the story of the fighter he became. Now, as he walks away from competition and mourns her loss, Tony Ferguson will have to face a challenge no opponent inside the Octagon could ever prepare him for.