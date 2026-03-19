Top British Star Reveals Why He’s Walking Out Without UK Flag at UFC London

Who doesn’t love walking out with their flag in the UFC, the biggest stage in mixed martial arts? In the past, stars like Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov proudly carried their flags, showcasing not just their nationality but also representing their people and roots. Yet, not every fighter follows that tradition, especially the UFC’s leading British star.

With just a few hours to go until Dana White & Co. host UFC London, marking their 17th outing in London since UFC Fight Night 270 in March 2025, 12 British fighters are eagerly preparing to walk out with their flags inside the historic O2 Arena this Saturday. However, the UFC British welterweight star Michael ‘Venom’ Page will not join them. The reason isn’t a dispute with his country but a matter of humanity.

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Michael ‘Venom’ Page on skipping the flag walk at UFC London

“I don’t fight for a country, I wasn’t hired by this country to go and fight,” Michael Page exclusively told SPORTbible. “My talents are a gift to me and I present that gift to the world and anyone who is a fan of MMA. If there was an MMA flag out there they could put that flag on but outside of that I’m a man for the people.”

Michael ‘Venom’ Page will return at UFC London following his successful middleweight outing last August against Jared Cannonier at UFC 319, where he outclassed the veteran with a strategic game plan. Additionally, this event holds extra significance for the Brit, as he will fight under the UFC banner in his home country for the first time. However, for him, the priority remains clear: uniting the MMA world.

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“Each to their own, people are so accustomed to follow suit but I like to think outside the box and how I am representing myself. We’re all one, we love to put labels on everything and it’s not necessary, we grow further away from each other and distance ourselves from each other when we start using labels. If we start thinking a bit more open about us being one, we grow closer together.”

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Michael Page was born at St Mary’s Hospital in London on April 7, 1987, and grew up in the city. From there, he completed his education and began his MMA journey.

Unlike many UFC stars, ‘Venom’ made his debut at 36 against Kevin Holland in 2026 at UFC 299, following nearly a decade of competition in Bellator. Since then, MVP has steadily built his career, establishing himself as a top-notch fighter known for his knockout power. However, he has faced criticism when taking on higher-level opponents.

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In addition, he does not carry a flag, and his UFC profile does not display any national flag, unlike many of his peers. MVP remains unsure about the flag, though the topic drew attention last year when former UFC champion Belal Muhammad had his Palestine flag removed from his UFC profile. After Muhammad shared a message on social media, the UFC restored the flag. However, for Michael ‘Venom’ Page, fans and observers remain divided.

Most importantly, right now, the Englishman refuses to let anything distract him. Instead, he focuses on building momentum for the fans as he prepares for his highly anticipated London fight this weekend.

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MVP determined to make “big moments” this weekend

Arguably, Michael ‘Venom’ Page remains one of the few fighters under Dana White & Co. who still competes at a high level at age 38. Since his UFC debut nearly two years ago, MVP has fought three times and holds a 3-1 record in the promotion.

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His only loss in the promotion came against the much younger Ian Garry. This is perhaps understandable, as competing in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions has taken a significant toll on his body.

Approaching 40, MVP’s decade-long Bellator career(17-2-0) and experience in the British circuit have already cemented his status as a great fighter. Nevertheless, he continues to focus on delivering thrilling fights and creating memorable moments for his fans.

“I always want to produce big moments, I don’t chase them but they come because of my style. I’ll go out there and enjoy the moment and the chaos will come,” Michael Page said. “In home territory you just know that you’re going to walk out to good support, you’re going to get a warm welcome and it’s good positive energy.

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It’s more calming, I like the chaos, but it’s definitely best to walk out into more friendly environment.”

Apart from Ian Garry, Michael ‘Venom’ Page has mostly faced opponents who have not truly tested him. Now, he prepares to face Sam Patterson (14-2-1), a rising star in the division with a 93% finish rate, most of them by submission. Patterson, currently on a four-fight UFC win streak, promises to be a tough challenge for MVP.

Still, looking ahead, MVP has made it clear that he wants opponents who are “more credible,” not only in skill but also in reputation and accomplishments. Overall, how do you assess MVP’s journey in the UFC? Share your thoughts below.