Top 5 Combat Sports Events to Watch This Weekend: UFC Seattle, BKFC, More

Craving some action this weekend? There are several action-packed events ready to entertain fans thoroughly. From the UFC and PFL to stellar boxing matchups, the tail end of March has some exciting events lined up, and some of the sport’s biggest stars are set to collide. Bringing some high-stakes clashes, five events are set to put on some serious power-packed stacked cards that you shouldn’t miss.

UFC Seattle

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Date and time: March 28th, 2026 / 05:00 PM ET

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Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington, United States

MMA Fights: 13

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Stream: Paramount+

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The UFC will mark its fifth visit to Seattle this weekend, and fans are set to witness some electric clashes. In the main event, former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will return to the Octagon following his knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia last year. Standing across from him will be rising star Joe Pyfer, who faces a top-level challenge for the first time in a five-round main event in Seattle.

Along with the main event, fans will keep an eye on the co-headliner, as Alexa Grasso returns to the cage after her bout with Rose Namajunas fell through at UFC 324. After that fallout, the former UFC women’s flyweight champion will take on contender Maycee Barber in a rematch five years in the making. Last time, the Mexican fighter secured a comfortable win at UFC 258, and it will be interesting to see who gets the victory this time.

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Also, a veteran of the sport, Michael Chiesa, is set to lay down his gloves in front of his home crowd against fellow veteran Niko Price. Originally, Chiesa was scheduled to fight Carlston Harris, who had to withdraw due to visa issues.

After spending 14 years in the UFC, ‘Maverick’ is preparing to retire.

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PFL Pittsburgh

Date and time: March 28th, 2026 / 07:00 PM ET

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Venue: UPMC Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States

MMA fights: 12

Stream: ESPN 2

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Other than the UFC, fans will also look forward to some action in the PFL, which is set to host a strong event in Pittsburgh. Later this year, the promotion plans to undergo a major transformation, aiming for a complete overhaul of its tournament structure, logo, and even its name. So, before the PFL goes under massive shift, they are going all out with their events.

At the PFL Pittsburgh event, former 185 lbs king Johnny Eblen is set to make his grand return. In his last fight, the Florida native lost his undefeated record in his last fight against Costello van Steenis at PFL Africa 1, so he will be aiming for a comeback. However, Eblen faces a tough test against Bryan Battle, who will be making his PFL debut after his UFC exit.

For those unaware, Battle’s stint in the UFC was plagued by three weight misses, and he will look to reestablish himself. That said, he’s not the only former UFC fighter making a debut at the event. In the undercard, ex-UFC fighter Ariane Lipski is also set for her first fight since parting ways with the UFC following a weight miss and a three-fight losing streak. She will face Sumiko Inaba at the PFL Pittsburgh event.

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LFA 229: Martins vs. Gonçalves

Date and time: March 27, 2026 / 05:30 PM ET

Venue: Ginásio Peléão, São Paulo, Brazil

MMA Fights: 13

Stream: Vice TV

Before the UFC and PFL events, LFA will host an exciting card on March 27, and the lineup is looking strong. Rising Brazilian prospect Richard Martins will face fellow compatriot Vanderlei Gonçalves in a 170 lbs main event. Before the headliners, former UFC fighter Felipe Dos Santos will take on Jenilto Matos in a flyweight showdown.

Well, LFA 229 might fly under the radar because of the grandeur of other events. But it’s expected that the fighters will look to make a statement, as a strong performance could open the door to future opportunities in the UFC or PFL.

Boxing: Fundora vs Thurman

Date and time: March 28, 2026 / 08:00 PM ET

U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View

Promotion: TGB Promotions

Ownership: Tom Brown

Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Big fight feel! That’s what boxing fans have been saying about this matchup. Sebastian Fundora will defend his WBC super welterweight title against Keith Thurman, who faced Manny Pacquiao back in 2019. As fans prepare to watch the clash this weekend, both fighters were originally scheduled to meet last October, but Fundora’s injury forced them to call off the bout.

Currently, the WBC champion is on a three-fight winning streak and looked sharp against Tim Tszyu in their rematch. However, Thurman is also coming off a knockout win over Brock Jarvis, making this a fight to watch.

BKFC Fight Night: Mohegan Sun

Date and time: 28th March, 2026 / 05:00 PM ET

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

U.S. Broadcast: TrillerTV

Now, when it comes to proper entertainment, BKFC, backed by Conor McGregor, is bringing some exciting action this weekend. In the combat sports market, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has emerged as a serious player, thanks in large part to ‘The Notorious’ and his promotion tactics. But beyond McGregor’s presence, the fights themselves are drawing attention, and that’s the case for the Mohegan Sun Arena card as well.

In the main event, former UFC fighter Parker Porter, who is riding a three-fight winning streak in BKFC, is set to face former Xtreme Fight champion Haze Wilson. While there’s no title on the line, the winner could move on to face BKFC heavyweight Andrei Arlovski next.

That said, what do you think about this weekend’s combat sports lineup? Other than the UFC, which event do you think will attract the most attention?