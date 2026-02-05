Top 5 UFC Stars Who Acted in Hollywood

Is MMA the only avenue for fighters to become famous? For a long time, many believed fighters could only clash inside a cage and hope that success and recognition would follow. While there is some truth to that idea, a few fighters have clearly torn off the Octagon shackles and let their creativity shine on movie sets, sharing the Hollywood silver screen with marquee actors.

Over the years, several MMA stars have tested their presence on screen. Some went on to become genuinely well known. Others could not sustain that momentum. Still, these five athletes pushed beyond fighting and into stardom, landing major acting breaks in cult classic movies and popular franchises. Starting with…

1. Georges St-Pierre

The Canadian legend isn’t just making himself permanent on the UFC GOAT list. He has also carved out a place among the top fighters who shone bright on the big screen. For the record, Georges St-Pierre has acted in several Hollywood films. Still, he truly made a serious name for himself when he became associated with the uber-famous Marvel franchise.

In the 2014 movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier, ‘GSP’ played Georges Batroc and went toe to toe with the hero Captain America, portrayed by Hollywood star Chris Evans, marking the peak of ‘Rush’s acting career. But he didn’t limit himself to Marvel alone.

In the 2016 film Cartels, he played Bruno Sinclair in what turned out to be a solid supporting role. The very same year, ‘Rush’ also appeared as Kavi in Kickboxer: Vengeance, and that wasn’t all. ‘GSP’ kept the acting roles going in 2023 when he played Andre Le Croix in King of Killers.

So, now that we’ve covered the major Hollywood movies featuring Georges St-Pierre, who takes the next spot? How about the biggest UFC and MMA star ever?

2. Conor McGregor

When it comes to Conor McGregor, everything has to be grand. His UFC career was built on flash, as he helped push the sport into the mainstream while becoming a global star himself. Carrying that same must-see attraction energy, ‘The Notorious’ eventually stepped into the world of acting. His debut came in a highly anticipated remake that ended up breaking the charts.

The former UFC two-division champion acted in Road House (2024), a remake of the 1989 cult classic. Playing the antagonist, McGregor portrayed a tattooed enforcer who clashes with the hero, played by Jake Gyllenhaal. As a violent and unstoppable force, the Irishman wreaked havoc on screen, even smashing an entire table while saying, “Hey fellas!” a moment that quickly became one of the movie’s most iconic scenes.

Beyond acting in films, McGregor has also appeared in popular games like Hitman and Call of Duty. Still, when it comes to Hollywood, Road House remains the only movie in which he played a proper, full-fledged role. But after ‘The Notorious’, another massively popular star makes the list.

3. Ronda Rousey

Unlike Conor McGregor, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey was far more active in her acting stints. As a professional actress, ‘Rowdy’ appeared in the widely celebrated Furious 7 (2015), where she played Kara. Her role saw her portray a badass bodyguard to a Jordanian prince in Dubai, ready to scrap with anyone in her way. But her range did not stop there.

The former women’s 135-pound kingpin also played Luna in The Expendables 3. In that film, she took on the role of a tough bouncer who helped train the Expendables ahead of their fight against Conrad Stonebanks. On top of that, Rousey is known for playing herself in Entourage (2015). Beyond those roles, she also made a few notable cameos, including a brief appearance as a fight instructor in Charlie’s Angels (2019).

Apart from the films, ‘Rowdy’ featured in the ninth edition of Total Divas during her time in WWE, where her transition to pro-wrestling was the main highlight of the season. With that said, we move on to the next member on the list, who is a former UFC champion.

4. Michael Bisping

Because of Michael Bisping’s bold and brash personality, many always felt he had that inner spark to become an actor one day. Unsurprisingly, ‘The Count’ eventually chose acting as a parallel career path alongside his time inside the cage. Like the fighters mentioned above, the former middleweight champion landed a crucial role in a major franchise and then pushed well beyond it.

In xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017), the UFC’s one-eyed champion played a mercenary named ‘Hawk’, and he nailed every part of it. Much like his UFC bravado, Bisping went head-to-head with veteran actor Vin Diesel, lighting up the screen during an intense action sequence. That breakout role seemed to spark something, as it did not take long for the Brit to lean into landing more prominent projects.

‘The Count’s presence as Connor in Den of Thieves (2018, 2025) was praised by fans, and the role even saw him share the screen with fellow MMA fighters. Who might it be? Maybe the next name on the list.

5. Ciryl Gane

If there was ever a question about who could pass as a superhero-style movie star in the UFC, Ciryl Gane’s name has to be in the conversation. And there is not much room for debate there. The Frenchman speaks solid English, carries a hero-like frame, and brings real MMA experience to the table. That combination alone feels like a recipe for an action star. Realizing that potential, ‘Bon Gamin’ has already taken some meaningful steps in that direction.

The former interim UFC heavyweight champion acted in a movie titled K.O., where he played the role of Bastian. While the film features elements of martial arts, the story largely centers on Gane’s character helping the cops battle a dangerous criminal. Wondering where you can watch it? The movie is currently available on Netflix. And if that still leaves you wanting more from Gane on screen, there is more to check out.

Beyond K.O., Ciryl Gane also appeared in Den of Thieves as Pape. If you looked closely at the movie title, you might have already guessed the co-star. If Michael Bisping came to mind, then bingo! You’re correct. Both MMA stars appeared in the same major film.

Honorable mentions

Now, just like any other list, this one also comes with a few honorable mentions. One of those names is Gina Carano, who appeared in Furious 6 before Ronda Rousey and played the role of Riley. The former MMA fighter also took on a major role as a super-mutant in the Marvel movie Deadpool (2016), where she was seen battling Colossus. On top of that, her performance in The Mandalorian remains widely celebrated.

And lastly, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman also earned a brief role in the Marvel film Black Panther, where he appeared as a naval officer. He later played Yemi ‘The Bull’ Coker in The Naked Gun as well.

With those names, our list finally comes to a close. Which fighter do you think stands out with the strongest acting prowess and legacy? Let us know in the comments section below.