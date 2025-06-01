Top Flyweight Contender Steps In to Aid Dana White to Fulfill Erin Blanchfield’s Demand After Maycee Barber Debacle

Less than a month after the biggest win of her career, a rising flyweight contender is wasting no time taking her chance. Dana White and the UFC may have been left scrambling after Maycee Barber‘s dramatic last-minute withdrawal, but another fighter is more than willing to walk through that door—and she isn’t asking for it all too politely. With Erin Blanchfield still hunting for a new top-5 opponent, the buzz around a name is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

It all began with a single tweet. Short, snappy, and confident, asking Dana White for a chance at a major fight: “My time 👿 #StayVicious.” That was #6 -ranked Jasmine Jasudavicius‘ obvious message to the UFC matchmakers—and Blanchfield herself. The Canadian fighter has never been renowned for trash-talking, but her statement was as direct as they come. It wasn’t just a challenge. It was a claim to a proper place.

And, with ‘Cold Blooded’ ruling out a rematch with Barber, someone needs to step forward. Jasudavicius suspects that someone is her. It is difficult to disagree with the timing. Jasudavicius is on a four-bout winning streak, and her latest fight at UFC 315 sent shockwaves across the division. She didn’t just win; she submitted former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade with a clean rear-naked choke in the first round.

It was a performance that won her a bonus from the UFC head honcho and, more significantly, made the rest of the top ten pay attention. At 36, she fights like a woman who knows her time is almost up, and she is making every second count. Erin Blanchfield, meanwhile, is coming off a frustrating week. After weeks of preparation, her big event versus Barber was canceled just moments before the walkouts because Barber suffered a seizure.

‘The Future’ had already missed weight the day before and had been hospitalized just weeks before the fight, which aggravated the situation. “Super unprofessional,” Blanchfield said clearly. “She’s not on my level.” The #4-ranked flyweight made it clear: she wants someone legitimate, experienced, and capable of a five-round fight. Jasudavicius checks every box.

The question now is whether the UFC will see the same potential in this unexpected callout. With Blanchfield pushing for a fresh matchup and Jasudavicius gaining momentum, the timing couldn’t be better. If a fight builds itself up naturally, then it surely is a sign of relief for Dana White and the top brass, especially considering how hectic UFC on ESPN 68 has truly been.

The Maycee Barber pullout is just one of the problems for Dana White

Although Maycee Barber’s withdrawal will surely make headlines, it was simply the tip of the iceberg at UFC Vegas 107. While Jasudavicius made her case as a last-minute replacement and Blanchfield prepared to fight, Dana White had a week fraught with cancelations, weight misses, and medical complications. Losing the main event was bad enough, but the UFC had to put out more than one fire.

Fight week felt like a succession of dominoes falling over. Trevin Giles was scheduled to fight Andreas Gustafsson on short notice; however, he was removed due to a head injury sustained during his weight cut. Multiple combatants missed weight, like Barber, who was 1.5 pounds over the limit.

All this left the cards reshuffled and corners scurrying. To its credit, the event did offer some exciting moments. Dustin Jacoby delivered a powerful knockout, and Mateusz Gamrot shone in the co-main with a callout that created some buzz. Even those sparkles couldn’t hide the volatility that characterized UFC Vegas 107.

Dana White saw this as more than just another event; it was a survival test, kept together by improvisation and last-minute patchwork. Now, he would surely be relieved to see Jasmine Jasudavicius show some interest in facing Erin Blanchfield and giving fans an exciting matchup. What do you think? Would you like to see this fight? Let us know in the comments.