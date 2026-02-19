Top MMA Prospect Breaks Silence on UFC Future as Dana White Looks for Savior Amid Major Crisis

Dana White is currently in a tough spot as the UFC’s heavyweight division struggles to deliver top-tier fights. Apart from that, the division also lacks stars who are capable of filling arenas and boosting live gate numbers. While White and Co. look for major fighters to bring credibility to the division, Jon Jones has already identified a potential savior, spotting promise in rising heavyweight Gable Steveson. “Future MMA heavyweight champion, mark my words,” said Jon Jones.

Since early 2023, the division has faced one setback after another. First, Francis Ngannou left the UFC following a contract dispute with White. Then Jon Jones kept the division on hold, and now, with Tom Aspinall as champion, the heavyweight scene remains in limbo as Aspinall takes a long hiatus for surgery. Meanwhile, amid this ongoing crisis, rising heavyweight Gable Steveson has finally spoken about the possibility of joining the UFC in the future.

Rising star Gable Steveson discusses a possible move to the UFC

“We just wait and see,” Steveson told MMA Fighting. “It could be [the UFC after this fight]. I can’t tell you… don’t know myself. I do know but I don’t know. It’s kind of a middle ground. We’re focused on Thursday.

“We’re focused on going out there Thursday and having the best time of our lives like we always have and dominate, show up, go back home and then when I get back home Friday, we’ll see who calls and we’ll see what we respond with.”

Gable Steveson will make his first appearance of the year at Mexico Fight League, where he faces Hugo Lezama in a heavyweight MMA bout inside the Land of the Aztecs. He holds a 2-0 professional record. Despite some side quests, Steveson’s main goal right now is to secure a spot on the UFC roster with his upcoming fight.

The UFC’s heavyweight division has faced instability for years, and after reigning champion Tom Aspinall’s first title defense ended in a “no contest,” the situation has become worse. With Ciryl Gane is getting all the heat for illegally poking Aspinall in the eyes at UFC 321, some from the MMA community have blamed the Englishman for exaggerating the injury.

The eye poke severely damaged both of Aspinall’s eyes, causing brown syndrome and forcing him to undergo surgery on both eyes in the UK. While surgeons completed the procedure this month, Aspinall’s return timeline remains uncertain.

On a brighter note, Gable Steveson continues to build his path to the UFC as he collects victories one by one. Meanwhile, considered one of the sport’s brightest prospects, Steveson also follows advice from a fellow NCAA standout to guide his transition into mixed martial arts.

Bo Nickal mentors Gable Steveson on the next step

Bo Nickal has already walked the path that Gable Steveson is now pursuing. In recent years, NCAA Division I wrestling has produced several MMA standouts, and Steveson ranks among the brightest. With that said, Steveson now wants to keep his eye on UFC gold, following in the footsteps of his mentor, Jon Jones.

On paper, Steveson’s journey looks straightforward, as he holds a 2-0 professional record. However, the MMA world runs far deeper and presents far more challenges than it appears. Recently, Bo Nickal offered Steveson guidance as he prepares for his UFC debut.

“In regards to Gable, I would say the career stuff and everything, it’s going to work out the way it’s supposed to. Just continue to focus on getting better at fighting, getting better at your sport. Being disciplined. Staying committed to your goals,” he added.

“Regardless of who you fight, what’s the opponent, how fast your career is moving, I think that it’s really more just about continuing to grow and improve and get better.”

What do you think about Gable Steveson’s future in the UFC? Will he rise to become unstoppable like Jon Jones, or will his hype fizzle out like Bo Nickal’s? Share your thoughts below.