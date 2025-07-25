Top MMA Stars Outside UFC and Why They Need to Sign Them

At the UFC 318 morning weigh-in show, fans got more than just playful drama. Daniel Cormier and Chris Weidman played a fun game where they tossed around stats that might never be broken. Khabib Nurmagomedov’s 29-0 career record, Jim Miller’s 43 UFC bouts etc were on the list. But it was Conor McGregor’s eight straight 1-million PPV buys that really caught ‘DC’ off guard. He almost refused to believe it. That jaw-dropping run brought in over $12 million in PPV sales and $90 million in gate revenue. It’s a testament to McGregor’s unmatched star power. But it also begs the question! Can anyone on today’s roster recreate that kind of magic again?

Because the current state of the UFC just isn’t replicating what ‘The Notorious’ once did. Sure, we’ve got stars like Ilia Topuria, Alex Pereira, and Islam Makhachev lighting up the scene. They’ve built strong fan bases and bring undeniable energy. But even combined, they haven’t matched the raw drawing power McGregor had. His presence alone moved millions in PPV buys and packed arenas. Today, fans are more cautious. When they’re spending hard-earned money, they’re buying the whole card, not just the main event. And recent trends show that unless the lineup is stacked, it’s going to be a hard sell.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

UFC’s PPV problem — are the cards even worth it?

Right now, an average UFC event costs fans about $75 to $79—a steep price. But are viewers getting their money’s worth? Looking at this year alone, it’s been a mixed bag. Sure, cards like UFC 311, UFC 313, UFC 314, and UFC 317 were widely praised. And yes, names like Islam Makhachev, Alex Pereira, Alexander Volkanovski, and Ilia Topuria certainly helped. But that wasn’t the only reason. The undercards were good, too. Jamahal Hill vs. Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311 or Pimblett vs. Chandler at UFC 314. Unfortunately, that kind of depth isn’t the norm for many events.

AD

To give an example, UFC 312 in Sydney, headlined by Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland, came under some heat. Why? Aside from the main event, fans didn’t find many fights to get excited about. While the headliner carried most of the hype, even the co-main event between Zhang Weili and Tatiana Suarez was overshadowed, as all the attention revolved around the 185ers. To make things even less appealing, the next best fight on the main card was Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira. Not exactly a matchup that screams pay-per-view worthy.

via Imago News: Republican National Convention July 18, 2024 Milwaukee, WI, USA Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship introduces Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum. The final day of the RNC featured a keynote address by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Milwaukee Fiserv Forum WI USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasperxColtx 20240718_LJB_dy8_293

The same weak card structure showed up again at UFC 316, which also seemed to lack the kind of fighters fans genuinely care about. While the top of the card was strong, Merab Dvalishvili defending his title against modern-day superstar Sean O’Malley in a rematch, and Kayla Harrison taking on Julianna Peña for the women’s bantamweight strap, the rest didn’t quite hold up. Fans were left watching an out-of-prime Kelvin Gastelum face Joe Pyfer, and Mario Bautista picking apart Patchy Mix. Even the recent UFC 318 couldn’t escape similar criticism, with many pointing out that, beyond the main attractions, the card felt thin.

When Dustin Poirier’s retirement card was revealed, UFC fans didn’t hold back—many instantly labeled it as a solid “Fight Night event” at best, not a pay-per-view. And it wasn’t just the fans voicing concerns. Popular analyst and journalist Luke Thomas also questioned the UFC’s approach during an interview with Submission Radio. He pointed out, “Take away the main event, and even you could say with it, who’s the star on that card? Who has any juice as a star on that card?”

Thomas’ statement definitely echoed the fans’ sentiment that without ‘The Diamond’ and Max Holloway’s star power, the card lacked that emotional pull fans could connect with. While Paulo Costa’s return against Roman Kopylov in the co-main event sparked some interest, mainly due to his beef with Khamzat Chimaev, the whole drama over ‘Borz’ allegedly messaging his girlfriend added to the card’s buzz. Beyond that, Kevin Holland was the next recognizable name, known for being a fun scrapper. But let’s be honest.

Most fans were tuning in to witness Poirier’s retirement, not to watch Holland throw hands. Once again, it became pretty clear that the card lacked overall weight. This has been a recurring issue for the UFC, struggling to make fans care about anything beyond the headliners. And that raises an important question—is there a solution to this problem?

Well, the upcoming event between Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder might just shed some light on that. It could offer a blueprint for how the UFC can build full cards that keep fans invested from start to finish.

Reinier de Ridder’s rise sends a clear message to the UFC

Who would’ve thought that Reinier de Ridder might actually present a solution to the UFC’s increasingly uninteresting card problem? But here we are. There’s a deeper story behind the Dutchman’s signing and rapid rise that could hold some answers. His arrival wasn’t just about adding another name to the roster. It highlighted a pathway the UFC could follow to inject new life into its future cards. Let’s see how!

‘RDR’ is one of those fighters who has successfully proved his mettle in the promotion. De Ridder was a two-division ONE Championship belt holder, and he didn’t take much time to prove it, as he defeated Gerald Meerschaert in his UFC debut in 2024. What followed was another resounding victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 311, cementing his reputation as one of the most dangerous fighters outside the UFC. However, it was his third fight in the UFC that truly made him the star he is today.

via Imago November 9, 2024, Las Vegas, Nv, Las Vegas, Nv, United States: Gerald Meerschaert and Reinier de Ridder meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Magny and Pirates on November 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. /PxImages Las Vegas, Nv United States – ZUMAp175 20241109_zsa_p175_376 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

‘The Dutch Knight’ shocked the world by becoming the first man to stop Bo Nickal’s undefeated run at UFC Des Moines, instantly putting himself in title contention. Now, he’s set to face former champion and MMA legend Robert Whittaker at a UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi this weekend. If de Ridder manages to defeat ‘The Reaper’ in a similar fashion, a title shot seems inevitable. It would also prove that his experience competing at a high level before joining the UFC truly matters. However, it should give the UFC a much-needed wakeup call.

The UFC needs to bring in more credible fighters and champions from other MMA organizations to strengthen its talent pool. But it’s not like they haven’t tried. Over the years, the promotion has signed several names from outside. But most of the recent signings haven’t come close to what De Ridder’s been doing right now. And that’s where things get interesting. So, let’s dive into the mistakes the UFC has made, and the few things they’ve done right.

UFC’s mistake — Signing fighters past their prime

Well, it’s not that the UFC hasn’t signed fighters from other promotions, and they have always failed to deliver. Eddie Alvarez is the perfect example. Before entering the UFC, he had already defeated names like Patricky ‘Pitbull’ and Michael Chandler. Once in the Octagon, he faced top-tier talent like Anthony Pettis and eventually beat Rafael Dos Anjos to become the UFC lightweight champion. But since then, we haven’t seen anyone from another organization make a run quite like the ‘Underground King.’

Michael Chandler also made serious noise as a former Bellator champion. His UFC debut at UFC 257, where he scored a first-round knockout over Dan Hooker, generated massive hype. But after coming up short in his title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262, things quickly went downhill. Since then, Chandler has only managed one win against a “washed” Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in his last six outings. It’s become clear that he was already past his prime by the time he stepped into the UFC spotlight. But it’s not only him.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 274-Chandler vs Ferguson, May 7, 2022 Phoenix, Arizona, USA Michael Chandler during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, 07.05.2022 19:38:19, 18361648, Michael Chandler, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 18361648

Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire was expected to bring his Bellator dominance into the UFC, but his debut at UFC 314 told a different story. Yair Rodriguez secured a fairly comfortable win, and questions quickly arose about Pitbull’s place on the roster at 38 years old. Although he bounced back with a decision win over Dan Ige at UFC 318, the bout was widely seen as sloppy. It’s become clear he’s no longer the Brazilian steamroller fans remember from his Bellator days.

However, the most surprising case was Patchy Mix. At 33, he came into the UFC with a solid record and plenty of hype behind him. But at UFC 316, Mario Bautista exposed the gap in levels, outclassing him with ease. And while Aaron Pico has finally made it to the UFC, we’re still waiting to see what he brings in his debut. So, as the mystery continues around one of MMA’s top prospects, the question remains—who should the UFC sign next? Well, our list of fighters might just quench your thirst for that answer!

Top fighters the UFC should target outside the promotion

Yes, there are plenty of great fighters out there who have the potential to make it big in the UFC. Signing them wouldn’t just strengthen the roster. It could add depth, personality, and real storytelling to the promotion. These fighters bring with them unique achievements, styles, and backgrounds that could genuinely hook fans and keep them invested. And who knows? Some of them might follow in the footsteps of Reinier de Ridder, carving out their own identity and building massive hype along the way. So, let’s dive in!

Whenever there’s talk about legends outside the UFC, Vadim Nemkov’s name sits right at the top. The Russian powerhouse has faced elite names like Yoel Romero, Corey Anderson, and Ryan Bader during his dominant Bellator run. At 33, he holds a stellar 19-2-0 record, with 15 finishes to his name. But it’s not just about stats. Nemkov also has unfinished business. Back in 2015, he lost to Jiri Prochazka in Rizin. A potential rematch in the UFC could be one of the most compelling storylines in the light heavyweight division.

Then comes Johnny Eblen. The former Bellator middleweight champ recently lost his undefeated streak at PFL Africa against Spaniard Costello van Steenis, but that doesn’t take away from his reputation. Eblen has long been considered one of the best middleweights outside the UFC, and even ex-UFC champion Sean Strickland praised him after their sparring rounds. At 33, he’s still in his prime with a solid 16-1-0 record. Known for his high-volume striking and relentless pace, Eblen would be a strong and exciting addition to the UFC’s 185-pound division.

After covering a few Bellator champs, let’s shift our attention to Brave CF, specifically, their super lightweight champion, Eldar Eldarov. While he may not be a household name, he might just be the most intriguing one on this list. The 34-year-old Bahraini has a strong 14-1-0 record and remains undefeated in Brave. But here’s the twist. His only career loss came back in 2009, handed to him by none other than undefeated UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

After the boys, let’s take a look at the girls—and look no further than England’s undefeated phenom, Dakota Ditcheva. Sitting at 16-0, she’s been making serious noise, especially after her brutal body-shot finish over Taila Santos. Her post-fight lipstick celebration? That just screamed violence with style. Ditcheva’s powerful striking and aggressive approach could inject some much-needed excitement into the UFC’s flyweight division. And she’s not the only one.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stamp Fairtex, also a ONE Championship fighter, could be a solid addition to the UFC’s strawweight division. She holds an impressive 11-2 record and has gone toe-to-toe with fighters like Angela Hill. In her last fight back in 2023, she won the vacant strawweight belt against Seo Hee Ham. Although a knee injury has been a lingering issue, there’s no doubt she’d be a star inclusion in the UFC’s strawweight division, which currently lacks big names and fresh excitement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There are also honorable mentions to consider—Anatoly Malykhin (14-1-0), who’s notably defeated Reinier de Ridder twice in ONE Championship. Then there’s former Bellator interim champ Logan Storley (18-3-0), a strong wrestler with solid potential. And let’s not forget Artem Vakhitov, the man who holds a win over Alex Pereira in Glory kickboxing. He’s currently 3-1 in MMA and even appeared on Dana White’s Contender Series, but didn’t end up signing with the UFC due to compensation issues.

So, those are just some of the names the UFC should seriously keep an eye on. With that being said, who do you think would make waves in the UFC? Drop your picks in the comments section below and let us know!