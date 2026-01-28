Top-Ranked UFC Star Suspended After Failed Drug Test Forces CSAD Action

After a series of stellar performances, Iasmin Lucindo cemented herself as the next strawweight sensation. However, last year, the 24-year-old faced a massive setback. Due to a failed drug test taken in September, Lucindo’s anticipated fight against Gillian Robertson at the final ESPN event on December 13 was canceled. After the fallout, fans grew concerned about her future, and now CSAD has finally delivered its verdict.

Last year in November, the CSAD revealed that the Fortaleza native had tested positive for the banned anabolic substance, mesterolone, which led to an initial suspension. Still, the UFC’s official drug testing partner, Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD), did not initially clarify the severity of the punishment, as they were in discussions with Lucindo. That has now changed, with the authority revealing that the top-ranked UFC star has accepted a nine-month suspension for the failed drug test.

UFC’s Iasmin Lucindo hit with 9-month suspension by CSAD

According to an MMA Mania report, Iasmin Lucindo will remain suspended until June 24, 2026. While that is a significant amount of time away from the cage, some fans may feel it is not overly extensive. For comparison, Kamaru Usman’s brother, Mohammed Usman, was suspended for peptides for two and a half years. So why is the Brazilian facing a relatively shorter suspension? CSAD addressed that as well.

After Lucindo tested positive for the prohibited substance last year, her manager spoke to ESPN and claimed she did not knowingly use any banned substance. Supporting that claim, CSAD clarified that the #7-ranked UFC strawweight contender may have ingested it unintentionally, probably through dietary supplements, noting that she remained cooperative throughout the testing process.

“Throughout CSAD’s investigation, the evidence collected indicated that Lucindo Bezerra did not intentionally use mesterolone to gain a performance advantage,” CSAD’s statement read. “She cooperated fully with CSAD’s investigation, including submitting to a detailed interview and providing official government documentation from a Brazilian pharmacy where she obtained compounded dietary supplements prior to the adverse finding. The documentation indicated that the pharmacy regularly compounded products containing mesterolone and could not rule out the possibility that legal dietary supplements provided to Lucindo Bezerra may have been inadvertently contaminated with mesterolone.”

Adding to the UFC strawweight star’s history of remaining clean, CSAD also unveiled that the amount of mesterolone found in September was minimal, which played a key role in Lucindo receiving a relatively short suspension of just nine months.

“Lucindo Bezerra’s testing history also supported low-level exposure to mesterolone,” the anti-doping body added. “She provided a negative sample in August 2025, as well as a negative sample in October 2025 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, before she was notified of the adverse finding. The estimated concentration of mesterolone in her September sample was minimal. However, because she had already used up some of the supplements obtained from the Brazilian pharmacy, CSAD was unable to definitively conclude that the low-level adverse finding resulted from a contaminated supplement.”

Now, according to the MMA Mania report, the Brazilian standout will be looking to make her comeback in the summer or fall once her suspension ends. Given her current position in the division, Lucindo will be in a strong spot to prepare herself for a title push. That makes her return especially intriguing, as the right matchup could go a long way in strengthening her case for a shot at gold.

Best matchup options for Iasmin Lucindo following suspension

Iasmin Lucindo is currently ranked No. 7 in the strawweight division and sits within touching distance of a title opportunity. However, as she looks to make a strong comeback following her suspension, she will need to choose her opponent wisely to keep her championship ambitions intact. To do that, the Brazilian may have to square off against these two contenders before earning a shot at the title.

At present, the top half of the strawweight division is largely booked. By the time Lucindo returns, most of those matchups should already be settled. That could actually work in her favor, opening up some intriguing options. One logical starting point would be a fight against the winner of Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson, which is set for March 14, 2026, at the UFC Apex.

A win over that opponent would push Lucindo a few steps higher in the rankings, giving her a solid two-fight winning streak. From there, the Brazilian 115-pounder could be ready to test herself against former title challenger Yan Xiaonan, with the No. 4 spot in the rankings likely on the line.

That said, as Iasmin Lucindo prepares for her comeback, the big question remains. Will the UFC give her the matchups she needs to fast-track her title ambitions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.