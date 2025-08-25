Top UFC 145Lbs Contender Reveals Emotional Struggle After Mother-in-Law’s Death

Patricio Pitbull finally won his first UFC fight at UFC 318, but for Dan Ige, the outcome went far beyond the scorecards. The Hawaiian fighter, who lost a close fight against the former Bellator champion, has now spoken candidly about his troubles outside the cage, in an honest revelation that shows how the fight game takes its toll in ways that fans rarely see.

’50K’ took to X with a video message that instantly resonated with followers. He explained that the fight game is a real mental battle, as he wrote in the tweet, “The fight game is more mental than physical. So here’s why I’m starting this journey.” He then dived deep into the issues that have formed his recent experience in the video he shared with his fans.

The heartfelt post was not just about fighting but about resilience, family, and growth. The 32-year-old started by discussing the weight of personal loss as he lost his mother-in-law, Vera Lynn Canale,s after decades of heart issues. “I haven’t really spoke out much since my last fight. I’ve been silent, spending time with my family, healing, grieving. As some of you may know, I lost my mother-in-law, and that’s just been hard,” Ige revealed.

’50K’ referred to her as an “influential person” in his faith and said that the grieving process has been one of the most difficult for him and his family. But that’s not all. The 34-year-old also discussed the unseen struggles that fighters bring into the Octagon.

He said, “Over the years, I’ve faced a lot of mental hurdles, from the pressure of fight camps to the nerves of fight week, the highs of victory, the lows of defeat,” Ige admitted. As a result, he wishes to share his inner thoughts and journey with his fans since he knows that he’s not the only one suffering.

According to him, every fighter, every athlete, every person goes through these battles in their mind. For Dan Ige, those struggles can be more important than the physical grind. While admitting the challenges, Ige also valued growth through vulnerability. Why? Because being vulnerable and speaking up truly helps him.

So, ’50K’ said he felt compelled to use his platform to share his struggles, hoping it might inspire others. But while wins and losses will continue to be a part of his MMA life and remain a mental battle that is inevitable, there is another part of the fight game that he surely would like to get rid of.

Dan Ige speaks out against the UFC commentary team for driving narratives

Some days before discussing his mental difficulties, Dan Ige had his sights on another challenge, one that occurs outside of the cage. Following his UFC 314 win against Sean Woodson, he was shocked to see that the broadcast team’s statements had sparked controversy surrounding the stoppage.

While the crowd erupted and he applauded, the commentary presented a different perspective, which immediately spread online. “As far as the moment goes, I feel like it didn’t rob my moment,” Ige said. “When I went back to the press conference room, the media brought it up—the controversy and this and that. I’m like, what controversy? Then I went online, and you read the comments, and you hear the commentary, and they definitely play a big role in that.”

’50K’ doesn’t blame commentators like Joe Rogan for reacting in real time, but he understands how their words can influence fan perception. Even when rewatching fights, Dan Ige says that commentary might influence how he perceives events, which is why he frequently studies film with the sound turned off. For him, the only way is to go for definite finishes, such as his favorite walk-off KOs, so that no narrative can overshadow the outcome.