Top UFC Star Opens Up After Tension With Promotion Raises Questions About Future

UFC has developed a reputation for straining its relationships with its own fighters. Take Francis Ngannou, Tito Ortiz, and several others, for example. Now, it appears the promotion is heading down the same route with No. 14-ranked welterweight Michael ‘Venom’ Page. After the English welterweight dropped a decision loss to Ian Garry in 2024, he took a trip to the middleweight division. And that’s where the problems began.

Although he won both bouts, Michael Page has been vocal about his frustration at being unable to secure a return to the welterweight division, which led him to stay active with a second fight at middleweight. Now that the UFC has granted his request by booking him against Sam Patterson at UFC London on March 21, ‘Venom’ has spoken candidly about how his relationship with the promotion is beginning to shift.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is unhappy about his position on the card

“It definitely felt like yeah, we were aligned, it’s going in the right direction, big names, big fights, just more recently it hasn’t gone in that direction,” Page told Bloody Elbow. “But, I feel like things do that. It’s always swings and roundabouts. Things go up and down, nothing’s linear. You have to roll with the punches. This is where it’s at—at the moment.

“It could go from this to a massive fight or the next couple of fights being massive, and I’ve just got to keep focused on the goal at hand for myself.

While Page believes his relationship with the UFC will improve, he made it clear he isn’t satisfied with the matchup he’s been given. In his view, his name value warrants a bigger opportunity, especially since a win in this fight does little to elevate his position. Page, who has yet to score a knockout, also expressed disappointment with his placement on the card.

The former Bellator star explained that after waiting so long for a booking at welterweight, Page ultimately chose to accept the challenge, even if it meant facing someone he has supported for a long time. Patterson, who is not ranked in the UFC’s top 15 welterweights, has been part of Page’s camp for several of his past fights.

UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

So, Page knows exactly what he is up against, but he lamented about the matchup, suggesting UFC may have jumped the gun with Patterson.

“It’s weird because it’s an exciting fight in terms of style,” he added during the interview. “Sam Patterson is an amazing up-and-coming athlete in the mixed martial arts world, [but]… It’s way too early. I feel like he will get to that place, and people are definitely going to hear more and more about him as his career goes on cuz he’s super talented.”

For now, though, Page is taking a sigh of relief after getting a welterweight bout. Yet, middleweight appears to be calling his name.

Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov wants ‘Venom’ Page rematch in 2026

Shara Magomedov is already plotting his path back to Michael Page after suffering the first loss of his career in 2025. Magomedov, who entered the bout 15-0, had no answers for ‘Venom’ at the UFC’s Saudi Arabia debut and dropped a lopsided decision.

He later revealed he fought through serious intestinal, stomach, and bile duct issues that left him fearing he would vomit mid-fight. Now, ‘Bullet’ has a clear plan for 2026.

“My plan is to get back next year, smack somebody up, probably someone outside the top 15,” Magomedov said. “Then beat someone from the top 15. And next up, a Michael Page rematch.

“That is a must. I want to prove to the fans that I didn’t show what I’m capable of because of health issues.”

Since his loss to Page, the GOR MMA team member has managed to pick up a win against Marc-Andre Barriault via unanimous decision. However, he might not get his wish granted since Page has not only moved back to welterweight, but the UFC has also officially shifted him into the welterweight rankings.

That being the case, Michael ‘Venom’ Page will have to secure a finish in his next fight to catch the UFC matchmakers’ attention. And make sure his next opponent is not only in the top 15, but someone higher than him. Do you think that will happen?