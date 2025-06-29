Tracy Cortez Breaks Silence on U.S Deportation in Tearful Tribute to Late Mother After UFC 317 Win

In an interview ahead of UFC 317, Tracy Cortez had confessed, “I applied everything I learned from my last fight to this camp and I feel 100 percent right now.” Almost a year ago, she had faced a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Rose Namajunas at UFC on ESPN 59. But for Cortez, that night wasn’t the end; it was the beginning of something greater.

Fast forward to International Fight Week, and under the bright lights of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, she showed the world her evolution since that loss. Her win over Viviane Araujo wasn’t just another tally in the win column; it was a statement. But it was her words during her post-fight interview that landed harder than any strike she threw inside the cage.

After securing a dominant, unanimous decision victory, Cortez took the mic. With tears welling up and emotion breaking through her voice, she shared, “I wanna say, if it wasn’t for my mother, may she rest in peace, her sacrifices, if it weren’t for my dad, if it weren’t for you, I wouldn’t be here right now. You guys wouldn’t be supporting me, so thank you.”

But then, her tone shifted. The no. 10 ranked flyweight switched to Spanish as she exclaimed, “I don’t know if I’m the right person to talk about this, but there are ugly things happening to ‘La Raza’ all around the U.S. I just want to say you guys have a voice. I’m here for you, and I want to make all Mexicans proud.”

Her words cut through the cheers. At a time when immigration raids and deportations have sparked chaos across cities like Los Angeles, her speech felt like a rallying cry. Cortez, born to Mexican immigrant parents and a family shaped by struggle, chose this moment to speak for those who feel voiceless.

The fight? It was a masterclass in control and dominance as with this win, Tracy Cortez has now gained back the momentum she lost when she fell to Rose Namajunas and is back on track for a chance at the elusive UFC gold!

Tracy Cortez shuts down Viviane Araujo at UFC 317 to get back into the title chase

Inside the cage, Cortez was relentless. Round one saw her survive early pressure from Viviane Araujo before flipping the script with a slick reversal and top control. Her ground-and-pound told the story; she was back and better than ever.

In round two, she mixed it up with jabs, knees, and a spinning elbow that left Araujo stunned. By round three, even a front kick to the face couldn’t stop her momentum. Cortez turned the strike into a takedown and ended the fight in dominant fashion.

In her aforementioned interview with MMA Junkie, Cortez had also proclaimed, “I honestly think that after winning this one, maybe one or two fights, I’m ready to fight for the title.”

Others may be ahead of her in the rankings, but the flyweight star knows that, “I know it’s close, it’s not that far.” To wrap things up, Tracy Cortez didn’t just win a fight at UFC 317; she reclaimed her voice, her momentum, and her mission.

Her tribute to her late mother, her support for “La Raza,” and her fearless stance on immigration issues showed that she’s more than a contender. Now, with her comeback complete and the crowd firmly behind her, the road to the title is wide open!