Tracy Cortez Breaks Silence With Initial Statement After UFC 322 Return Against Old Foe Confirmed

Tracy Cortez has long been seen as a rising force in the women’s flyweight division! After suffering her first setback in the UFC against Rose Namajunas in 2024, the 31-year-old Phoenix native chose to step away and focus on her health. Nearly a year later, she stormed back with a statement win over Viviane Araujo at UFC 317 in June, reminding everyone she’s still a serious player at 125. Now, Cortez is gearing up for an even bigger challenge with even higher stakes.

MMA Orbit dropped a bombshell on X: “🔥 Erin Blanchfield will take on Tracy Cortez at #UFC322 on November 15th.” The announcement quickly lit up the UFC world for two big reasons. First, it’s one of the most exciting matchups the women’s flyweight division can offer right now. Second, it’s a long-awaited rematch six years in the making. The pair first met at Invicta FC in 2019, where Cortez edged out Erin Blanchfield in a razor-thin split decision. Now, with the rematch locked in, the #8 flyweight contender has finally broken her silence.

Tracy Cortez excited for UFC 322 at MSG

Cortez took to her Instagram story to confirm the news, stating, “MSG, I will see you guys November 15th, UFC 322.” While the Phoenix native didn’t say much about her opponent in this initial statement, her reaction made it clear she’s thrilled about her comeback. As the fight draws closer, Cortez will likely share more on how she plans to handle an improved Erin Blanchfield, who is currently ranked #4 in the flyweight division. Furthermore, it’s worth noting that this matchup could very well serve as a title eliminator.

Valentina Shevchenko has already dominated most of the roster during her reign as champion. Most recently, she once again showcased her superiority against Manon Fiorot at UFC 315. With that, the UFC now finds itself in desperate need of a fresh contender who can truly test her. And who better than Tracy Cortez or Erin Blanchfield to step up next to challenge her? Both fighters carry the potential to push the flyweight queen to her limits and finally present a real challenge.

That said, it’s also worth noting that this is the very first fight announced for UFC 322, which is set to take place at Madison Square Garden on November 15th. While two flyweight contenders ready to clash is already giving a sign towards a banger card, it’s not going to be a stretch to say that the promotion will need some truly stellar main and co-main events to keep the audience hooked from start to finish. And that naturally begs the question—what possible headliners could the UFC stack this card with?

Possible headliners for the UFC 322 event

Islam Makhachev has already voiced his desire to perform at Madison Square Garden multiple times. With welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena seemingly cemented as his next challenge, the UFC would no doubt love to book this superfight on the biggest stage. Another historic moment could very well be in the making. But that’s not all!

A flyweight title clash between Alexandre Pantoja and Joshua Van could also serve as a co-main event. ‘The Cannibal’ is slowly creeping toward Demetrious Johnson-level dominance in the 125-pound division! Racking up four title defenses in a row. So, the question now is: Can he turn back a surging Joshua Van, who’s looked amazing against Brandon Royval in his last fight? If the UFC puts this together, fans are in for a treat.

And of course, there’s always the possibility of a blockbuster lightweight contender showdown. A matchup like Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje—or even Arman Tsarukyan! It would fit a card like UFC 322 perfectly. More importantly, it could determine who gets the next shot at new lightweight king Ilia Topuria next year under the fresh Paramount+ CBS broadcasting deal.

That said, what do you think of the potential UFC 322 lineup? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!